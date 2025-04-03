New Katsina CP Declares War Against Bandits 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The newly deployed Katsina State Commissioner of Police, Bello Shehu, has declared war against bandits and other criminal elements in order to restore peace and security in communities ravaged by their heinous activities in the state.

Shehu, who spoke at his maiden press conference in Katsina, vowed to do everything humanly possible to combat banditry and restore peace and security in affected communities across the state.

He said banditry, which has become a major threat to the state’s security and prosperity, has resulted in the loss of lives, displacement of people and destruction of property.

“But I want to assure you that we will not relent in our efforts to defeat these bandits and restore normalcy to our state,” the commissioner of police said during the media chat.

He promised to increase surveillance, intelligence gathering and patrons in “all parts of the state” in order to defeat the marauding bandits and restore normalcy to the state.

Shehu added that his war strategy would be built on a multi-faceted approach, while working assiduously with the military and other security agencies to ensure a coordinated and effective response to the security challenges.

He said: “As I assume office, I am aware of the security challenges facing our state, particularly the menace of banditry. I want to assure the people of Katsina State that we will do everything within our power to combat this scourge and restore peace and security to our communities.”

While urging members of the public to report any suspicious activity or movement to the police and other security agencies, Shehu said his doors are open for inquiries and concerns on security matters in the state.

He, however, said the welfare and training of personnel remain his top priority to ensure that they have the necessary skills and resources to effectively discharge their duties.