Experts Decry Rising Misinformation on Mental Health

Omolabake Fasogbon

A mental health advocate, Ruth Ebe-Emordi, has expressed concern over growing dissemination of false information about mental health, calling on stakeholders, including government, to intensify awareness on mental wellness.

The medical expert blamed inadequate awareness on mental health as fuelling widespread misinformation and misconceptions.

While speaking at HERbernation 2025, with the theme: ‘Rise. Renew. Reignite’, she expressed concern about alarming statistics of cases, especially among women said to be disproportionately affected by mental health conditions.

Similarly, a UK-based women advocate group, Agenda Alliance, reports an increasing trend of mental health among women with one in five women experiencing common mental health disorder compared to one in eight men.

The event put together by Plexus, being part of activities commemorating this year’s International Women’s Day(IWD) drew accomplished women from different walks of life who shared their inspiring stories of self-discovery and resilience in an interactive panel session.

Ebe-Emordi, who is a survivor of mental health, worried that a true understanding of mental health in this clime is still in its infancy, which she feared may worsen current situation by silencing those affected and deterring them from seeking help.

She said: “To a large extent, people in this clime still view mental health issues as limited to only extreme public display, which is why most people living with it has failed to speak up or seek help because they don’t want to be seen as weak, lose self-control or suffer stigma.

“It is important to note that manifestation of mental health such as depression, anxiety and anger among others are ignited by certain behaviour or experiences.

People with adequate knowledge need to come out and consistently drive conversation around it to curb misleading narratives.

Also on the panel, a finance professional, Elizabeth Kings-Wali, advised women not to be dissuaded by inevitable societal pressure when confronted with challenges, urging them to remain focus on their strength and leverage support system to navigate trial period.

Earlier, Principal Consultant at Plexus, Ozioma Ubabukoh, described Herbernation platform as a safe space where women can pause, reflect and realign with their purpose.

“Our theme of this year: ‘Rise. Renew. Reignite’ is a powerful call to action. It reminds us that no matter where we are on our journeys, there is always room to rise beyond our limitations, renew our strength, and reignite the passion that drives us,” he said.