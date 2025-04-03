AMVCA: Changing Lives and Careers, One Edition at a Time

Vanessa Obioha

It is the eve of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), and the Eko Convention Centre—its long-standing venue—is a hive of activity. Every hand is on deck to transform the space into a dazzling spectacle befitting Nigeria’s top creative talents. From carpenters and stage designers to sound engineers and interior decorators, every detail is meticulously handled to ensure the awards meet the highest industry standards, rivalling prestigious ceremonies like the Oscars.

A few meters away, the reception area of Eko Hotel buzzes with activity. Guests flying in from various countries for the awards check into their rooms, eager to explore Lagos, a city renowned for its vibrant cultural scene. From the fine dining experiences in Victoria Island, Lekki, and Ikoyi to leisure spots and private beaches, the city brims with excitement. Cultural landmarks like the Nike Art Gallery, Terra Kulture, and Freedom Park also offer a taste of Lagos’s artistic heritage.

Beyond the hotel, fashion designers put the final touches on celebrity outfits in their workshops, each eager to make a statement. Who can forget the breathtaking beaded gown Veekee James designed for actress and TV personality Osas Ighodaro at the AMVCA 2022? That one outfit skyrocketed James’ career, cementing her status as a go-to designer for red-carpet glamour. She has continued to make AMVCA outfits for the actress including last year’s work of art.

But the most eager of all are the nominees, anticipating either a historic win or a career-defining moment.

The above scenario always plays out in each edition of the AMVCA, a signal that it is more than an awards show. The award platform amplifies the star power of emerging and established talents, extending its influence beyond film. Organized by MultiChoice Nigeria, the AMVCA continually adapts to the evolving media landscape, recognizing new-generation influencers who have gained celebrity status through viral social media moments.

From its inception, the AMVCA recognized young talents with the Trailblazer Award, first won by Ivie Okujaye. In 2014, the awards expanded from 24 to 26 categories, introducing the New Era Award to honour industry talents pushing the envelope, with actress Rita Dominic taking home the inaugural win. That year also saw the addition of Best Documentary and Best New Media (Online Video) to acknowledge the growing influence of digital platforms like Instagram, YouTube and Twitter. By 2015, Igbo-language films gained their own category, and in 2017, awards for Best Soundtrack and Best M-Net Original Series were introduced.

Rita Dominic

In 2020, just before the global COVID-19 lockdown, the AMVCA launched the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Award to recognize the best film from students across the MultiChoice Talent Factory hubs on the continent. This award became a major confidence boost for emerging filmmakers who, under normal circumstances, might never have shared the spotlight with established industry stars. The MTF East Africa hub clinched the inaugural award.

With the eighth edition, the organisers flipped the script again, expanding the one-day event to an eight-day spectacle featuring cultural displays, fashion shows, industry sessions and masterclasses for aspiring creatives. That same year, the Best Online Social Creator category was introduced, recognizing digital entertainers who command massive online audiences. Nigerian comedian and content creator Emmanuel Ejekwu, popularly known as Oga Sabinus or Mr. Funny, became the category’s first winner. This new category showed how the AMVCA was adapting and embracing the digital entertainment era. Other notable winners include Samuel Perry better known as Broda Shaggi.

Fashion also took centre stage with the introduction of the Best Dressed Male and Best Dressed Female categories, which quickly became one of the event’s most anticipated highlights. Denola Grey and Osas Ighodaro won the inaugural fashion awards, setting a new standard for AMVCA red-carpet moments.

Still keeping up with industry trends, the awards was unbiased when it awarded the Netflix film ‘Anikulapo’ Best Film of 2023, reflecting how film consumption has expanded beyond cinema halls to streaming platforms.

This year, the AMVCA continues its evolution with the introduction of the Best Music Score category.

“This edition recognises the fundamental role of sound and music in storytelling. Sound design shapes the atmosphere, tension, and emotion of a film, while a compelling score breathes life into the narrative, making a story resonate long after the credits roll. With this category, we celebrate the creative professionals whose artistry brings depth, authenticity, and immersive experiences to our productions,” shared Head Judge Femi Odugbemi.

Chimezie Imo

For many, the AMVCA is a life-changing experience. Last year, Nollywood actor Chimezie Imo was awarded the Trailblazer Award. Overcome with emotion, he broke down in tears while delivering his acceptance speech, almost in disbelief that he was honoured.

“I cried when I got my award at the AMVCA,” Imo reflected later. He encouraged up-and-coming actors to “Keep working and you will be rewarded in due time.”

But it’s not only emerging creatives who feel the weight of the moment. Established actors who have long awaited their due recognition also experience deeply emotional wins. When Wale Ojo was announced as Best Lead Actor in 2024, he broke into a victory song before addressing the audience: “It’s a very emotional experience making this film, and uh, you know, I really want to thank a lot of people.”

Wale Ojo

Like actors, filmmakers and directors have echoed similar sentiments. Kemi Adetiba, who won Best Director last year, expressed her gratitude: “You’ve changed our lives. You let us be seen.”

Indeed, the AMVCA has transformed careers and reshaped the African film industry. Beyond individual wins, the event fosters collaboration among filmmakers across the continent. MultiChoice Nigeria CEO John Ugbe captured this impact succinctly:

“The increased visibility and recognition of African films through AMVCA have contributed to breaking down the barriers that previously limited their reach. The growing desire for our films has transcended borders, captivating audiences in the United States, the United Kingdom, and various other regions worldwide.”

Additionally, the AMVCA Impact Report, which chronicles the awards’ contributions to the film industry, reveals that the platform has issued a total of 300 awards over the past decade. Within this period, the AMVCA has created over 27,000 jobs, generating more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs per edition. The report also highlights that 61.9% of film industry professionals believe the AMVCA has contributed to the growth of the African film sector, while 76.1% affirm that it has enhanced the international recognition of African films.

“Through our past successful editions, we find solace and inspiration in the fact that our efforts have not only propelled progress but have also elevated our cinema to a global platform,” shared Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, Busola Tejumola. “African filmmakers are engaging in vital collaborations with Hollywood and other top film industries worldwide.”

While the AMVCA stands as a flagship event, it is only one pillar of MultiChoice’s broader impact. Through initiatives like the MultiChoice Talent Factory, the company has empowered over 7,000 aspiring creatives and invested more than $2 million in MultiChoice Resource Centres and the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards. In healthcare, it has contributed over $200 million to partnerships with the Sickle Cell Foundation and SCFN’s pan-Nigeria network of partner hospitals. MultiChoice has also committed over $12 million to sports development, furthering its role in shaping Nigeria’s entertainment landscape.

The AMVCA is inarguably more than a night of glitz and glamour. It is a catalyst for progress, a launchpad for talent, and a beam of African storytelling excellence.