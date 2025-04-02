French Embassy Commends YABATECH’s Innovative PLASTOGAS Research Initiative 

Funmi Ogundare

The French Embassy in Nigeria has commended Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) for its impressive research advancements in the Plastogas Hub project, an innovative waste-to-energy initiative that converts plastic waste to gas.

The recognition came recently during an inspection of the project’s progress by the Embassy’s Science and Higher Education Attaché, Mr. Sébastien Bede, and the Project Coordinator, Mrs. Adjua Kamara, at the college.

Impressed by the college’s dedication and creativity, Bede commended YABATECH for embracing the vision of the Plastogas project and executing it with excellence. He acknowledged that the college’s researchers have set a benchmark for how higher institutions can take a leadership role in promoting environmental sustainability through research and innovation.

The Plastogas project, funded by the French Embassy Fund (FEF), represents a significant step toward addressing plastic pollution while offering clean energy solutions and economic opportunities in Nigeria. Bede highlighted the relevance of the project in a world increasingly concerned with climate change and environmental pollution.

He said the project “aligns with global efforts to combat climate change and encourages students to become active stewards of the environment.”

The higher education attaché stated that beyond financial support, the French government is committed to fostering academic collaboration and research-driven innovation between Nigeria and France. The Plastogas project, he noted, exemplifies the strong partnership between the two countries in advancing science and technology.

Recognising the hard work of the research team, he commended them for their resilience and commitment, saying, “The project proves Nigerian institutions are capable of delivering world-class innovations.”

Bede expressed confidence in YABATECH’s role as a hub for technological advancement and environmental sustainability and encouraged its staff and students to explore further opportunities for research collaboration and higher studies with French universities.

Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, the Rector of YABATECH, represented by the Deputy Rector Academics, Dr. Ismail Badmus, appreciated the French Government’s support and recognition. He said the college was fully committed to the success of the Plastogas project and its long-term benefits.

He pointed out that the project is about securing funding and creating lasting value by making sustainability practical, especially for young people. He further stressed that higher institutions must lead the way in developing innovative solutions to global challenges and that the partnership with France offers YABATECH a unique opportunity to do so.

“This project is a call to action for our students and researchers to think beyond traditional solutions and to embrace innovation as a tool for national development,” Dr. Abdul stated. “With continued support and dedication, we are confident that YABATECH will remain at the forefront of transforming waste into wealth and shaping a future where sustainability drives progress.”

Dr. Nneka Ofodile, the project’s lead, explained that the initiative is designed to convert plastic waste into a valuable energy source, tackling environmental degradation and energy shortages.

“Nigeria generates thousands of tonnes of plastic waste each year, much of which ends up in landfills, drains, and oceans, causing significant environmental damage,” said Ofodile. “By converting this waste into gas, the Plastogas initiative not only reduces pollution but also provides an alternative energy source, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future.”