African Brands Review Honours Top-performing Schools 

African Brands Review recently honoured some top-performing secondary schools in Nigeria to foster a culture of learning excellence and prepare students to become innovators and problem-solvers in the global workforce.

Some of the outstanding schools are Lumen Christi International High School, Uromi, Edo State; Queen of the Rosary College, Onitsha, Anambra State; Christ the King College, Gwagwalada, Abuja; Atlantic Hall School, Poka-Epe, Lagos, Federal Government College, Ijanikin; Federal Government Boys College Apo, Abuja; Federal Government Girls College Akure, Ondo State; Federal Government Girls College Ipetumodu, Osun State, among others.

Speaking at the 10th anniversary of the awards in Lagos, themed ‘Private versus Public Schools: Is it Worth the Money?’, the CEO of African Brands Review, Joseph Ayodele, explained that the annual ranking of the ‘Top 1,000 Secondary Schools’ in Nigeria is based on comprehensive criteria, including academic performance, facilities, curriculum, and overall school practices.

Each year, the organisation partners with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to identify the best-performing schools in the region. According to Ayodele, the selection process also includes rigorous on-ground visits to assess schools’ facilities, teaching methods, and commitment to academic excellence.

“We focus on schools that prioritise learning, not just as social centres, but as environments that nurture students into solution providers for the future,” he stated.

He stated that prominent schools such as Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja, have consistently ranked among the top performers, with a strong tradition of academic success, adding that institutions with solid leadership, led by visionary principals, are also key to their success.

The CEO added that the programme’s objective is to foster a culture of learning excellence that goes beyond the traditional pursuit of certificates, aiming to prepare students to become innovators.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in Lagos, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, commended the teachers for their commitment towards building the country’s future leaders.

“We will always be there for you when it comes to your welfare and promotion. It is not just about winning but showing the picture of where we are to overcome the challenges in the state,” he said.

The Lagos State Teaching Commission (TESCOM) chairwoman, Mrs. Victoria Peregrino, congratulated the award winners, saying that education is the only legacy anyone can leave for the students.

“The best teachers do not only teach from books but from the heart.”