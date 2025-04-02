100 FCET Umunze Students Get Scholarships

One hundred Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze students in Anambra have been awarded scholarships to study for a degree and Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) programmes.

While 34 students won the Federal Government Education Bursary Awards worth N300,000 per student for each session, 55 others were sponsored for a three-year NCE programme by the Chairman of Orumba South Local Government Area, Hon Shadrack Azubuike, through the Nwabugo Empowerment Foundation.

Also, seven students of the college benefitted from the scholarship scheme of the Chief Executive Officer of Seahorse Lubricants, Chief Chukwuebuka Onunkwo, who awarded scholarships totalling N10 million to 50 indigent students in Anambra State, with each student receiving N200,000.

Another student of the college, College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Anambra State, Prof. Theresa Okoli, Miss Blessing Nnabuife, a 300-level NCE student of English/Social Studies, won a presidential prize of N200,000 in recognition of her outstanding academic performance. A certificate of academic excellence signed by Hon Asefon Sunday, Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Students’ Engagement, was presented to Nnabuife to celebrate her impressive academic record as part of the last International Students Day Celebration.

Also, the ex-head of the Department of Accounting Education, Dr. Chioma Ikeanyionu, awarded a scholarship to Nzubechukwu Paschaline Udoye, an NCE II student of Accounting Education. A similar gesture was made by the teaching and non-teaching staff of the School of Agriculture and Home Economics Education under the leadership of the former Dean, Dr Chijioke Uneze, when they awarded scholarships to 28 students to study the NCE programme in the college.

The Provost, Prof Theresa Okoli, said the college, under her leadership, keyed into the policy framework of the present administration to improve access to tertiary education for all Nigerians. She stated that the management set up an Endowment Committee with the Deputy Provost, Dr ThankGod Nzeribe, as chairman to appeal to philanthropists, non-governmental organisations, corporate bodies and kind-hearted individuals to institute scholarships for indigent students willing to study in the college. The committee had the College Registrar, Dr B.C Nkah and the Librarian, Dr Agada Samson Arome, as members.

The provost thanked the federal government for the bursary awards, describing it as a lifeline for students and their parents. She promised that the college management would always provide a favourable academic environment for excellence to thrive.

She also commended Hon. Azubuike for sponsoring 55 students to study in the NCE programme in the college. According to her, NCE graduates play fundamental roles at the post-primary school level, rendering their services in public and private schools.

She also applauded Chief Onunkwo for giving a lifeline to 50 students drawn from different tertiary institutions in Anambra State, noting that such investment in human resource development would reduce unemployment and criminality among youths in the state.

The provost further appealed to other philanthropists, corporate organisations, religious bodies and alumni associations in the state and beyond to take up the challenge of sponsoring students for degree and NCE programmes in the college.

“Many students from poor families are willing to go to school. In spite of the low cost of studies in federal institutions, some parents find it difficult to cope. I believe that identifying vulnerable families and awarding scholarships to those brilliant but indigent students would prepare them for a better future,” she explained.