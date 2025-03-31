Varsity Unions Commend Sokoto Gov for Implementing Salary Increments

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has been commended by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) for implementing the approved 25 percent and 35 percent salary increments for university staff.

In a statement signed by the branch Chairmen of the three unions, Dr. Saidu Isah Abubakar (ASUU), Ismaila Bala Muhammad (SSANU), and Aminu Yahaya Mika’ilu (NAAT), the unions acknowledged the governor’s swift action in restoring and ensuring the timely payment of remuneration to visiting and sabbatical lecturers, as well as other staff cadres.

The unions praised the governor for settling outstanding allowances and ensuring the payment of the N70,000 national minimum wage to all state workers during a joint press conference held at the Sokoto State University.

According to the union leaders, Governor Aliyu’s prompt payment of salaries and addressing of pension arrears have significantly improved the welfare of state civil servants.

The development has been hailed as a major boost to the state economy and a testament to the governor’s commitment to workers’ welfare.

The unions urged Governor Aliyu to sustain his administration’s pro-workers’ policies, ensuring that the state’s workforce remains motivated and productive.

They noted that this intervention has significantly enhanced the academic growth and institutional stability of the university.

Furthermore, the unions expressed their appreciation for the governor’s consistent support in facilitating the accreditation exercises of the university’s programmes by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The unions credited the governor’s efforts for bolstering the academic standard and reputation of the institution.

The union leaders called on their members to reciprocate the governor’s goodwill by rededicating themselves to their duties, fostering increased productivity, and excellence in service delivery.

They also commended the founder of the university, Dr. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, for laying a solid foundation for the institution.

In their statement, the unions appealed to the governor to complete the staff housing projects, which are at an advanced stage of completion, to enable more staff to reside on campus and create a more conducive academic environment.