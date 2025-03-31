Ilorin Aviation College Graduates 10 Officers from Nigerian Army

Chinedu Eze

International Aviation College (IAC), Ilorin has graduated 10 Officers from the Nigerian Army Aviation and 9 Civilians who have successfully completed their Private Pilot License (PPL) Training.

Speaking on behalf of the State Governor, the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibo Kawu congratulated the Graduands and urged them to uphold the virtue of aviation industry.

Kawu commended the Management and members of the Staff of the College for the collaborative efforts geared towards the success story. The Commissioner pledged the State Government continued support for the College with a view to sustaining the tempo. She wished the Graduands good luck in their future endeavours.

Speaking earlier, the Rector of the College, Captain Yakubu O. Okatai expressed joy about the day’s ceremony which he described as another milestone-stone recorded by the College.

He expressed his profound gratitude and appreciation to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kwara State for making the College environment conducive for the training. Captain Okatai congratulated the Graduands and enjoined them always exhibit professionalism in their future undertakings.

In his key-note address, the Chief of Army Staff who was represented by Brigadier General E Bakins applauded the Galant Officers of the Nigerian Army Aviation for their patience and perseverance in the course of the training.