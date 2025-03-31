  • Monday, 31st March, 2025

GOtv Boxing Night, Flykite Productions Mourn Nigerian Boxer, Olanrewaju

Sport | 1 hour ago

*The former WABU champion died in the ring in Ghana  on Sunday morning 

GOtv Boxing Night, Africa’s premier boxing event sponsored by GOtv, and Flykite Productions, the show’s organisers, have expressed deep sadness over the passing of Segun “Success” Olanrewaju. 

The former national and West African Boxing Union (WABU) champion tragically collapsed and died in the ring early on Sunday morning in Accra, Ghana.  

In a statement released yesterday, Flykite Productions described Olanrewaju’s untimely death as a significant loss to Nigerian boxing, noting that he was a boxer from whom great expectations were held. 

Flykite Productions highlighted that Olanrewaju participated in five editions of GOtv Boxing Night.  “We are deeply saddened by the news of Olanrewaju’s death,” the statement said. “He was not only a highly promising boxer but also a valued member of the GOtv Boxing Night family. 

“He was a regular presence at GOtv Boxing Night, both as a boxer and as a fan. He would have attended the next edition on 26 April, but for this unfortunate development. 

“We express our heartfelt condolences to his family, the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control and Nigeria’s boxing fraternity as a whole. We pray to God to give the family the fortitude to cope with the loss,” concludes the statement.

Olanrewaju made his debut at GOtv Boxing Night 20, where he triumphed over the highly rated Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu. 

He continued his success at GOtv Boxing Night 22, defeating Timothy “Nsiefinagajie” Gonze, and at the 23rd edition, he overcame Fatai “Hit Man” Balogun. In the 24th edition, he claimed victory against David “Awosika Cosmos” and also defeated Victor Bennett at the 25th edition.

