Glo Foundation Donates Food Packs to Lagos Community

Sunday Ehigiator

Glo Foundation, Globacom’s Corporate Social Responsibility arm, has donated food packs to indigent residents of Ikota Community, Lagos, over the weekend.

The Foundation executed the initiative in collaboration with the Lagos Food Bank Initiative.

Speaking at the event, Senior Manager, Glo Foundation, Mr. Ufuoma Dogun, explained that the initiative is part of the Foundation’s long term initiative to alleviate the burden of hunger which indigent communities experience.

“Like we all know, times are hard, and part of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, after poverty, which is number one, is zero hunger. We are doing our part to support the zero hunger initiative.

“For this project, we decided to collaborate with Lagos Food Bank because we needed a partner that has done this for a long time and has a record of excellence. This is the first time we are having an outreach of this nature in this part of Ikota, and we plan to reach as many people as possible,” he said.

While the initiative has started in Lagos, Dogun revealed that plans are underway to reach indigent communities across the nation.

“The Food Drive would continue every quarter with a long-term vision to catalyse entrepreneurship for sustainable progress. This long-term dream, he said, would be engineered in communities through backward integration in training and business mentorship.

“This is just the beginning of this initiative. For now, we have identified five locations across the nation as Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Kano and one other state. One of the discussions we are having.

“Working with the Lagos Food Bank team is backward integration in terms of empowerment. We are also looking at how we can reach people in underserved areas across the country with Healthcare, education, and business,” Dogun said.

Speaking on the CSR, the Managing Director of Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Mr. Michael Sunbola, explained that the CSR put together by Glo Foundation in collaboration with the Lagos Food Bank Initiative is a celebration of how much can be achieved through collaboration.

According to him, “Collaboration like this is necessary to bring relief to our communities, to uplift our people and reach them in harsh economic situations. We have to continue to come together, leverage on partnerships and reach out to more communities.”

On her part, a beneficiary of the programme who spoke with THISDAY, Mrs. Ruth Wasiu, explained that the food packs would provide financial relief to her family.

Sharing information on the content of the box and her gratitude for it, she said: “The box contains a pet bottle of vegetable oil, a mini bag of rice, a pack of seasoning cubes, noodles, salt, and tooth brushes, among others. I feel happy because I have children, and if I had to cook for them on my own today, I would spend more than 20,000.”