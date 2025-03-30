  • Sunday, 30th March, 2025

Tinubu Holds Bilateral Talks With Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu yesterday played host to the Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Michael Drew, at the State House, Abuja.

The two leaders held bilateral talks behind closed-door at the end of which President Tinubu promised to pursue greater economic ties between Nigeria, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Speaking to journalists after the talks, the president described the meeting “as a very great opportunity for Africa to connect widely, and Nigeria in particular, to strengthen our bilateral relations and examine and exploit all the economic opportunities that are available to us so that we can achieve more for ourselves”.

On his part, Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister said he was in Nigeria to seek greater ties with his African brothers and sisters.

He also canvassed agriculture and food security collaboration between his country and Nigeria.

He said: “I came here from Saint Kitts and Nevis, the CARICOM, the Caribbean, and we are seeking to establish greater ties between the Caribbean and our African brothers and sisters here, as we call it, the motherland. 

“We have been doing a number of things, so we wanted to come here. This time I came on Investment Summit, trying to inspire our people here to come to the Caribbean to invest so that we can work together, closer as a region, as two regions, but really, we are all connected by blood. 

“So I’m looking at the area of agriculture and food security and as Mr. President said, food sovereignty is quite important. And so we have contacted a number of firms here in Nigeria to consider coming to Saint Kitts and Navis, and the wider Caribbean. 

“We are looking at energy as well as logistics and transport and trade. So, we have discussed a number of other areas; areas of education and so forth, but there are areas within those ones that I just mentioned that we are seeking at this particular time.”

