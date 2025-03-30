  • Sunday, 30th March, 2025

TD Africa Aligns with EcoFlow to Boost Clean Energy

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Emma Okonji

EcoFlow, in partnership with TD Africa, at the weekend in Lagos, launched its operations in Nigeria, with the introduction of River 3 Max Plus, a portable power station that has the capacity to power residential homes and business environment, thus marking a significant step in the company’s commitment to Africa’s renewable energy sector.

Speaking at the product launch, Managing Director, Technology Distributions (TD Africa), Chioma Chimere, said: “EcoFlow is the first of its kind in Nigeria, operating in over 140 countries in the world. From the beginning of time, energy generation has played a permanent and indispensable role in our day-to-day activities. Millions of Nigerians today are hungry for a country where power is within their reach, where power is affordable, where power is clean and usable.

This is the vision that drives EcoFlow and indeed TD Africa has aligned its mission with EcoFlow to bring its innovative products from portable power stations to gas power generators that are affordable and usable across Africa. We want Nigeria to embrace clean energy and we want to reduce the carbon footprint.” Speaking about how the solution will address Nigeria’s energy crisis, through technology innovation, Business Development Manager, EcoFlow Nigeria, Isaiah Umoh, said the solution was designed to provide reliable, eco-friendly energy access, adding that EcoFlow seeks to empower millions of Nigerians to overcome the limitations of the power grid, thus

