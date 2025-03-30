  • Sunday, 30th March, 2025

Sadiq Umar Wins La Liga Goal of Month

Sport | 10 hours ago

*Iheanacho opens Middlesbrough goals account 

Sadiq Umar’s goal for Valencia against Osasuna has been voted the best of La Liga for the month of March.

In the closing stages of the match, Sadiq delivered a faculous backheel to earn a precious point on the road at Osasuna.

The Super Eagles striker is also in contention for the La Liga Player of the Month for scoring goals in the month under review.

 He is on loan until the end of the season from Real Sociedad.

Meanwhile, Sevilla loanee, Kelechi Iheanacho, yesterday opened his goals account with English Championship side Middlesbrough in a 2-1 home win over Oxford United.

Iheanacho drew ‘Boro level in the 48th minute after Oxford had taken the lead 10 minutes earlier.

He raced into the box to put away a low cross from the left.

He was emotional netting his first goal since December 2024.

Saturday’s home  win ensured that ‘Boro stayed barely out of the promotion playoffs bracket with 57 points from 39 matches, same points as sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion, who are within the playoffs bracket.

