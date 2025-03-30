Otti Commends NDDC as he Charges Abia to Dominate NDSF

Abia State took its turn to play host to the Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) torch tour in a brief ceremony at the Umuahia Township Stadium and at the Government House.

The state’s Commissioner for Youth and Sport, Hon Nwaobilor Ananaba Nwadinma, received the torch at the Umuahia Township Stadium before leading the Team Abia to the Government House where it was presented to the Executive Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti.

On arrival at the Governor’s Home, the Team Abia were treated to a dinner with the Governor.

The team then proceeded to the Governor’s yard, where the torch was lit and presented to the Governor by the Commissioner to the admiration of everyone that witnessed the lighting of the torch.

In his speech the Governor charged the Team Abia to go and conquer in Uyo and come back to receive a state reception on return.

Otti expressed appreciation to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for initiating the Sports Festival, which he noted will go a long way to create unity, spot and harness untapped talents in the Niger Delta States.