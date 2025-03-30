First Lady, Barau Urge Empathy, Unity at Eid-el-Fitr

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

As Muslim faithful mark the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, have called for empathy, love, and unity among Nigerians.

In her message to commemorate the end of Ramadan, the First Lady emphasised the importance of compassion and generosity, urging Nigerians to uphold the values of peace and tolerance that Islam teaches.

She also encouraged the faithful to remember those in need and extend a helping hand during this festive period.

“Let this Eid be a time of empathy, love, unity, and compassion towards one another, as we continue to uphold the values of peace, tolerance, and generosity that Islam teaches,” she said.

Senator Tinubu expressed hope that the blessings of Ramadan would bring harmony to the nation and strengthen the bonds that unite Nigerians as one people.

She also prayed for divine acceptance of the fasting, supplications, and good deeds observed during the holy month.

“As we mark the end of Ramadan 1446 AH, a month of devotion, sacrifice, and self-reflection, I join our Muslim faithful across Nigeria in celebrating Eid-el-Fitr 2025.

“I pray that the Almighty Allah accepts our fasts, supplications, and good deeds and may He reward us abundantly for our dedication and sacrifice,” she added.

The First Lady concluded her message with warm wishes for all Nigerians, saying, “I wish you all a joyful and blessed Eid. Eid Mubarak!”

On his part, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau, rejoiced with Muslims in the country on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan Fast, urging them to carry forward the lessons of the blessed month.

Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, prayed to Allah SWT to accept supplications, prayers and the good deeds of the Ummah during the blessed month.

The Deputy President of the Senate, expressed optimism that the newly established regional development commissions in North-west, North-central, South-east, South-west, and South-south will significantly contribute to developing the country’s regions.

He urged everyone to sustain the lessons of the Holy Month and always reflect on them in their daily activities.

He also called on all citizens to continue praying for the country and to lend their full support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he addresses the nation’s challenges.

He reiterated the National Assembly’s commitment to enacting necessary legislation to support the President’s efforts.