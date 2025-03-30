Eberechi Eze Eases Crystal Palace into FA Cup S’final

Eberechi Eze was the difference maker as Crystal Palace booked their trip to Wembley with a 3-0 win over Fulham in one of the FA Cup quarter-finals played yesterday.

Both Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey were in action for Fulham in the FA Cup last eight defeat. However, Bassey was denied a tap in by a last-ditch intervention from Palace’s Ismaila Sarr following a set-piece.

Palace’s number 10, who was among those in England manager Thomas Tuchel’s first squad selection earlier this month, opened the scoring with a brilliant effort before he assisted Ismaila Sarr for his side’s second at Craven Cottage.

Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to add a third as Palace claimed a fifth successive win in all competitions.

Palace handed a start to the returning Jean-Philippe Mateta, who was sporting headgear to protect the ear injury suffered in his side’s fifth-round win at Millwall.

Fulham boss Marco Silva selected striker Rodrigo Muniz ahead of Raul Jimenez and the Brazilian looked to quickly prove his manager’s decision right, going close after two minutes with a spin, drive and effort which went slightly wide of the left post.

Alongside Muniz, 36-year-old Willian showed no signs of slowing down with him being at the heart of Fulham’s attacks down the left flank.

Next month’s semi-final will mark Palace’s first trip to Wembley since they lost to Chelsea at the same stage of the FA Cup in 2022.