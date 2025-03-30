Bayelsa Hits N4.2bn Monthly IGR, Credits e-ticketing System

The Bayelsa State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) has announced a historic increase in the state’s Internally Generated Revenue hitting N4.2 billion in a single month, marking a 320 per cent surge from previous figures.

The development, disclosed in a statement by BIRS on Saturday, was attributed to the introduction of an electronic ticketing (e-ticketing) system, which has eliminated cash leakages, curbed corruption, and improved transparency in tax collection.

BIRS’ chairman, Daniel Eniekezimene, stated that the government transitioned to a fully automated tax collection system, ensuring that all payments from transport operators, traders, and businesses go directly into state coffers.

Unlike the old manual system, the e-ticketing platform generates instant receipts, making transactions traceable and reducing opportunities for extortion.

“This is a turning point for Bayelsa. We have blocked revenue leakages and ensured that every kobo collected goes straight into government accounts,” Eniekezimene stated.

A commercial tricycle operator, Isaac Tamuno, described the shift as a relief.

He stated, “Before now, we never knew where our money was going. But with this e-ticket, we get receipts instantly, and no one can cheat us. It’s a big change for us.”

The chairman said the surge in IGR is expected to fund critical infrastructure projects, education, and healthcare.

Speaking on the significance of the revenue jump, Governor Douye Diri said, “This unprecedented revenue growth means we can now invest more in roads, schools, and healthcare. Our administration is committed to ensuring that every Bayelsan benefits from these reforms.”

Bayelsa’s success with e-ticketing is already being touted as a model for other states struggling with low IGR.

Eniekezimene emphasised the broader implications of the reform.

“What we have achieved in Bayelsa proves that technology is the way forward. Other states facing similar challenges should consider e-ticketing to improve revenue collection and accountability,” he stated.