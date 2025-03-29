Tinubu Names Board Chairmen for NTA, 22 Other Parastatals

*APC spokesperson, state party chairmen get appointments

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Board Chairmen for the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), the National Automotive Council, the National Library of Nigeria and 20 other federal government institutions.

According to a statement issued yesterday, by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, was named Board Chairman of the NTA, while Hon. Fatuhu Mohammed Buhari from Katsina State was named Director-General of the National Agricultural Seed Council.



Other Board Chairmanship appointments into other federal government institutions were:

Mallam Muhammad Massan, APC State Chairman, Bauchi State – Board Chairman, Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute, Ilorin; Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, APC State Chairman, Kano State – Board Chairman, Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service;

Dr. Austian Agada, APC State Chairman, Benue State – Board Chairman, National Agricultural Seed Council; Hon. Macdonald Ebere, APC State Chairman, Imo State – Board Chairman, Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, Lagos;

Ubong Stephen Ntukekpo, APC State Chairman, Akwa Ibom State – Board Chairman, National Institute for Freshwater Fish, New Bussa, and Chief Emma Eneukwu, Deputy Chairman (South) of the APC – Board Chairman, National Automotive Development Council.



Others included Aminu Musa Bobi, APC State Chairman, Niger State – Board Chairman, National Library of Nigeria; Abass Olayide, APC State Chairman, Oyo State – Board Chairman, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Kaduna; Alhaji Mohammed Gadaka, APC State Chairman, Yobe State – Board Chairman, Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre; Benjamin Omale, APC State Chairman, Benue State – Board Chairman, National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu; Rufus Bature, APC State Chairman, Plateau State – Board Chairman, Nigerian Coal Corporation; Alhaji Abubakar Muhammed Kana, APC State Chairman, Kebbi State – Board Chairman, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, and Hon. Donatus Nwankpa, APC National Working Committee Member, from Abia State – Board Chairman, Project Development Institute (PRODA).

Furthermore, Mustapha Salihu, APC State Chairman, Adamawa State, was named Board Chairman, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP); Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, APC State Chairman, Abia State – Board Chairman, National Parks Headquarters; Alhaji Abdulmalik Usman, APC State Chairman, Federal Capital Territory – Board Chairman, Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria, Ibadan; Hon. Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi, APC State Chairman, Taraba State – Board Chairman, Environmental Health Registration Council of Nigeria; Sola Elesin, APC State Chairman, Ekiti State – Board Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Mining and Geosciences; Jarrett Tenebe, APC State Chairman, Edo State – Board Chairman, Federal College of Agriculture, Akure, and

Alhaji Tukur Umar Danfulani, APC State Chairman, Zamfara State – Board Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Azare.

Also, Hon. Aminu Sani Gumel, APC State Chairman, Jigawa State – Board Chairman, Federal College of Produce Inspection and Stored Products Technology, Kano, and Idris Shuaibu, APC State Chairman, Adamawa State – Board Chairman, Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Ibadan.

Tinubu, yesterday also approved new appointments to strengthen the leadership of River Basin Development Authorities under the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

At the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority, Abeokuta, Sowade Oluwakayode Adebayo replaces Engr. Julius Oloro as the Executive Director of Engineering Services.

At the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, Chucks Erhire steps into the role of Executive Director of Engineering Services, succeeding Dr. Austin Nonyelim Izagbo.

The President appointed Sunday Kubba Hassan as the Executive Director of Planning at the Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority, replacing Chief Chris Tarka.

Tinubu urged the appointees to uphold the highest standards of integrity and performance as they work to improve water management and rural development for the benefit of all Nigerians.