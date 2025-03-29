Shiite Loses Five Adherents in Deadly Clash with Military in Abuja

Olawale Ajimotokan and Linus Aleke in Abuja

Some protesters were feared killed and several injured yesterday in Abuja during a crackdown by soldiers on members of the shitte sect, who were protesting for the liberation of the people of Palestine.



The Islamic Movement in Nigeria revealed that at least five of its adherents were allegedly killed by personnel of the Nigerian Army, during a procession to commemorate International Quds Day.

It was however gathered that the bloody confrontation occurred after the US Embassy issued a security alert to its citizens about likely unrest in Nigeria.



The clashes escalated around Banex Plaza, Aminu Kano crescent in Wuse 2 District of Abuja, when security forces opened fire on the Shiite protesters during the International Quds Day procession to mark the last Friday of the month of Ramadan.

Heavily armed soldiers in armoured vehicles mounted security checks in some parts of Abuja, notably under the Julius Berger Bridge, Wuse 6 just before yesterday’s Muslim congressional prayers.

Soldiers also occupied the National Mosque and blocked the Southern Parkway access to the ground at the National Christian Centre.



Eye witnesses said they counted at least five lifeless bodies after the shootings.

The Shiites were also protesting in solidarity with people of Palestine in the ongoing war in Gaza with Israel.

After the prayer, the procession, which was initially peaceful, gathered at Customs Office, but was dispersed by the security forces to Banex Plaza, where an escalation led to shootings.



Sheikh Sokoto, who spoke on behalf of the Islamic group, alleged that several of its members sustained gunshot wounds, with at least five deaths reported by eyewitnesses, stressing that the exact number of casualties remains uncertain at the time of filing this report.

According to him, “Today, being the Last Friday of the sacred month of Ramadan 1446H Marks the International Quds day, a day designated by Imam Khomeini as a day of significance in solidarity with the oppressed People of the World, particularly the Palestinians.



“Quds day Procession and activities are being conducted globally in Britain, France, America, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Canada and numerous Countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the middle East.

“We wish to draw the attention of the general public that a team of the Nigerian Army (the Guard Bridgade) attacked the procession using life ammunition, many sustained gunshot life threatening injury and some lost their lives as a result of the brutality.



“There was no form of provocation from the participants warranting the brutality. In fact, they were marching peacefully from a Mosque in Banex Plaza, where they observed the juma’at Prayer, heading to Wuse market. The army blocked the way with an armoured vehicle and started shooting at protesters, mostly women and minors.”

In its response, the Nigerian Army said the Shiite became violent, disrupted law and order and subsequently engaged troops during their procession.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, confirmed the confrontation, stressing, there was a protest by the Shiites.

“I don’t know what it is all about. They became violent, disrupted law and order and started engaging the troops. I learnt there was an exchange of fire but can’t confirm if there were any casualties,” General Nwachukwu said.