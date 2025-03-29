OYSAA Embarks on Reforms to Sanitize Advertising Sector 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

In a decisive move to restore order, transparency and regulatory compliance within the Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising sector, the Oyo State Signage and Advertisement Agency (OYSAA) is launching comprehensive reforms to overhaul the sector.

The Director-General of the agency, Oludolapo Eso-Ajanaku, who made the disclosure in a statement in Ibadan, said the reforms are a critical intervention aimed at aligning the sector with industry best practices, ensuring a structured, orderly and investment-friendly environment that upholds professionalism, compliance and ethical standards.

According to him, these reforms are firmly in line with the infrastructural transformation of Governor Seyi Makinde, particularly in road development and urban renewal, adding that a disorganized, unregulated advertising sector not only diminishes the aesthetic and commercial value of the state but also poses environmental and safety hazards.

He said OYSAA is taking firm and decisive action to rid the state of illegal, substandard, and non-compliant advertising structures and signages, adding that the first phase of the agency’s comprehensive reforms begins with a two-week revalidation exercise from April 4 to April 18, 2025.

“This crucial initiative aims to restore order, enforce compliance and strengthen accountability in the sector. During this period, all third-party practitioners must undergo a thorough verification process, including the validation of company credentials, operational history and compliance records.

“Additionally, OYSAA is automating its internal processes, transitioning all third-party practitioners and business entities to a fully digital platform designed to enhance transparency, efficiency and regulatory oversight.

“In the second phase, OYSAA will enforce stricter regulatory measures to uphold industry standards and ensure a safer, more sustainable OOH sector. This phase will introduce Premium Advertising Zones and Corridors within the Ibadan metropolis, strategically designated to enhance visual appeal, regulate clutter and maximize advertising value.

“The agency will rigorously enforce safety standards, holding practitioners accountable for non-compliance in billboard erection and flex mounting. The use of substandard materials in billboard construction will be strictly prohibited, with severe penalties for violators,” he said.

Eso-Ajanaku stated further that OYSAA will explore Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) with high-value advertising investors, fostering sustainable sector development and revenue generation, noting that through these stringent measures, the agency aims to create a well-structured, investment-friendly advertising environment that aligns with the state’s developmental goals.

“To further protect the integrity of Oyo State’s visual and infrastructural landscape, OYSAA is ramping up enforcement efforts to eliminate illegal and substandard advertising and signage structures. The agency will decommission all illegally erected billboards and business signages that lack proper agency approval. Furthermore, abandoned and dilapidated structures posing safety and environmental risks will be dismantled without hesitation,” he said.

The OYSAA’s DG then reaffirmed the agency’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that Oyo State no longer accommodates non-compliant and substandard advertising structures and practices, insisting that this is not just a regulatory exercise—it is a full-scale re-engineering of the OOH sector to attract serious investors, maintain aesthetic order, and maximize the state’s revenue potential.

He called on all practitioners and businesses to comply fully with the reforms beginning with the re-validation exercise and adhere strictly to all regulatory guidelines, adding that OYSAA is fully prepared to enforce its mandate without compromise, ensuring that the state’s advertising sector aligns with the highest industry standards and remains a thriving hub for responsible and innovative OOH investments.