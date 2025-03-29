 Inside Taiwo Agboola’s 10-Year Journey, Disruptive Advertising

A lot can happen in ten years. For Taiwo Agboola, CEO of 7even Interactive, it feels like the blink of an eye. In a rapidly evolving advertising landscape, few agencies have managed to carve out a legacy as bold and transformative as 7even Interactive. Yet, it’s been a decade marked by incredible audacity, resilience, innovation, and a commitment to challenging the norms of advertising, writes Adedayo Adejobi

When 7even Interactive opened its doors in 2015, the advertising landscape was far from ideal. Nigeria, in particular, was enduring the throes of a national recession, which caused businesses to tighten their belts and cut marketing budgets.

But instead of folding under the pressure, Agboola and his team embraced the challenge. “We didn’t just want to be another agency in the market,” Agboola recalls. “We wanted to build something bold, something different—an agency that would be a force in shaping culture and creating ideas that would not just win awards, but win hearts.”

That tenacity turned out to be the agency’s secret weapon. By recognising the seismic shift towards digital marketing early, 7even Interactive positioned itself as a leader in the digital-first advertising revolution. What began as a small idea to carve out a space for creativity and innovation quickly grew into a powerhouse of conceptual brilliance and cultural relevance.

Navigating Challenges with Innovation and Vision

Of course, the journey has been far from easy. In those early years, when the market was unpredictable and clients’ budgets were shrinking, Agboola faced a daunting question: How does one sustain an agency amid uncertainty? The answer was simple but transformative—innovation.

“We embraced digital marketing techniques early on, using them to craft campaigns that spoke directly to audiences in a way traditional media could not,” says Agboola.

By doing so, 7even Interactive found itself not just surviving but thriving in an environment that many others had written off as too volatile.

And it wasn’t just the digital shift that kept 7even Interactive ahead of the curve. Agboola’s leadership philosophy—centred around collaboration and empowering people—became the backbone of the agency.

“Our people are everything,” Agboola explains. “I believe in giving everyone the space to be themselves and to contribute their ideas. This has led to not only great work but also an impressive level of retention in an industry where turnover is high.”

Leadership Style Built on Teamwork, Passion

For Agboola, leadership is about more than just steering the ship. It’s about creating an environment where everyone feels invested in the agency’s mission and goals.

“One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned over the years is that success isn’t just about winning clients or making profits,” he says.

“It’s about making an impact—on your team, on your clients, and on society.”

That philosophy has permeated every level of 7even Interactive, influencing how the agency approaches its clients, its work, and its growth. “We don’t just create ads; we create movements,” Agboola says with conviction. Whether it’s launching a campaign that challenges perceptions or using advertising as a tool for social good, 7even Interactive has proven time and again that it is capable of delivering work that matters.

Disrupting the Status Quo

In a world where social media influencers now play a central role in marketing, 7even Interactive has continued to evolve, integrating influencer culture with its deep understanding of traditional advertising principles. Agboola isn’t just waiting for the future to arrive—he’s shaping it. “We’re digital natives,” he notes. “We’ve been at the forefront of this shift, and we’re well-positioned to take full advantage of the opportunities it presents.”

As advertising continues its transformation in the digital age, Agboola believes that agencies will need to step up their game.

“The next decade will see more reliance on digital platforms, and it’s up to agencies like ours to not only navigate these changes but lead them,” he predicts. “We’re already looking toward the future, and we’re ready to take our clients to the MOON—Milking Opportunities Outta Nothing.”

Legacy of Disruption and Excellence

Looking back on a decade of hard work and triumphs, Agboola reflects on what has been most rewarding.

“The most fulfilling part of building this agency is knowing we’ve built something that will stand the test of time,” he says.

“We’ve faced economic downturns, market challenges, and ever-changing trends, yet we’ve remained steadfast. Our work has inspired action, redefined industries, and, most importantly, created lasting relationships with our clients.”

As 7even Interactive continues its ascent, Agboola’s message to aspiring entrepreneurs is clear: “In the creative industry, there will always be challenges. But if you stay true to your vision, embrace change, and are relentless in your pursuit of excellence, the sky is the limit.”

For 7even Interactive, the next ten years promise even greater heights. With a commitment to innovation, a passion for creativity, and an unwavering belief in the power of advertising to inspire change, Agboola and his team are poised to continue shaping the future of the industry—one bold idea at a time.

The Future: “Taking You to the MOON”

With the dawn of its second decade, 7even Interactive is more than ready to lead the charge. The next phase of their journey is encapsulated in one simple phrase: “Taking you to the MOON.” For Agboola and his team, this means taking brands to new heights, harnessing creativity, and transforming opportunities into meaningful success stories.

Whether you’re a client looking for innovative solutions or an aspiring entrepreneur seeking inspiration, one thing is clear—7even Interactive is not just another agency. It’s the agency that dares to push the boundaries and rewrite the rulebook, setting the standard for what’s possible in the world of advertising.