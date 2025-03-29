Govt, Police Condemn Killings of 10 Mourners by Gunmen in Plateau Community

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Ten persons have been killed at Ruwi Village of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State .

Sources from the community said that the gunmen stormed the community at about 10p.m. on Thursday night and opened fire on innocent persons mourning the death of their loved ones.

The Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina in a statement made available to journalists in Jos and signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Alfred Alabo, sympathised with the families of the deceased and the entire people of state.

According to the statement, “On the 27th March 2025 at about 10:00p.m., the Command received a report of some unknown armed hoodlums who invaded Ruwi Village at about 09:20p.m. and started shooting sporadically. As a result, some law abiding citizens of the community who were at a wake-keep ceremony mourning the demise of their loved ones unfortunately lost their lives, while others secured varying degrees of injuries.

“Upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police immediately directed the DPO of Bokkos Division to mobilise and deploy officers to the scene for necessary action.

“The Commissioner of Police also deployed additional manpower and operational assets from the state Headquarters to Bokkos and its surrounding local government areas.

“He also directed the Area Commander Pankshin to relocate his base to Bokkos for strict supervision of all operations and to avoid reoccurrence of such unfortunate incidents until normalcy is restored.

“The Commissioner of Police visited the scene of the incident to assess the level of deployment and to personally commensurate with families of the affected persons.

“He assured the good people of the state that the Command under his leadership remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the lives and properties of the good and peace loving citizens of the state, adding that the police is doing everything necessary within its constitutional powers to ensure that the perpetrators of the crime are arrested and made to face the law.

He urged the affected and surrounding communities to remain calm and cooperate with the police as it worked together to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In a related development, the state Government has condemned the killing of innocent persons.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communication Joyce Ramnap .

The state government while sympathising with the deceased families condemned the acts of lawlessness and said the unholy act undermined government’s effort at entrenching harmonious living among all persons resident in the state.

She said, “The Barrister Caleb Mutfwang administration would not tolerate brutal killings of innocent citizens in any parts of the state.

“We direct security agencies to hunt and track down the perpetrators of the heinous crimes and ensure justice for the victims.

“We urge our citizens to remain calm as security operatives carry on their investigation.”