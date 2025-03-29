Firms Urged to Embrace Strategic Experiential Marketing to Boost Revenue

Omolabake Fasogbon

Businesses have been urged to leverage strategic experiential marketing approaches to drive revenue growth and competitiveness.

Founder of Abelinis Nigeria Limited, Abiodun Oshinibosi reiterated this in his new book,’ PMX’ released to the public recently.

Oshinibosi enlightened on integrating project management principles with engagement marketing approaches to drive impact, citing their handiness in the success of initiatives as Access Bank Lagos City Marathon and All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA).

“The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, under the leadership of Bukola Olopade achieved international recognition and became the largest marathon in Africa through strategic marketing campaigns and meticulous event management, while AFRIMA too has grown into a prominent international event, being exported from Nigeria to other African countries.

“These case studies demonstrate the impact of effective content strategy and meticulous project management in achieving remarkable outcomes, demonstrating the scalable potential of well-executed experiential projects”, he stated.

Industry experts who attended the book’s virtual launch passed impressive remarks about the reveal of the book.

They praised the author’s efforts in making an impact beyond intellectual contributions by donating 300 copies of the book to undergraduates and directing the proceeds to support Rotary International’s mission to eradicate polio.

In his remark, Chairman, Nigeria National Polio Plus Committee, Joshua Hassan said, “PMX is more than just a book. It’s a testament to the author’s commitment to excellence and industry dedication. It highlights the interplay between project management and experiential marketing, demonstrating how strategic experience creation can enhance customer engagement and significantly boost company’s revenue”.