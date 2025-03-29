Éric Chelle Not the Magic Wand

Not many Nigerians were happy when the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, announced the appointment of former Mali Coach, Eric Chelle as the new man in charge of the Super Eagles. Questions were raised on the pedigree of the Malian, whose record was seen as not matching the Nigerian senior national male team’s standard. For some, his appointment was seen as a slight on the country’s former footballers most of whom played at the highest level and some of whom boast of coaching certificates that dwarfs those of Chelle. However, after he led Nigeria to defeat Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali in the 2026 World Cup qualifier, a team that hitherto could not record win in four games to keep the hope of qualification, there was a feeling that for the first time, the NFF got it right on its appointment of coaches for the Super Eagles and felt Chelle was indeed the jigsaw the team had been missing. However, after Tuesday’s home draw with Zimbabwe, a team that was rock bottom in the Group C log, it goes to show that the result the Malian pulled in Kigali was just an unrealistic expectation, writes Kunle Adewale

Before the appointment of Malian Coach, Eric Chelle, and with just three points from four matches and placed fifth in the six-team table, football crazy Nigerians had lost any hope on the Super Eagles qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup; but after defeating Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali penultimate Friday, there was a renewed hope in the air and Nigerian fans felt Chelle and his men, would take the momentum to their next home game against Zimbabwe. But, it was not to be, as the Super Eagles could not hold to their 1-0 lead and conceded a last minute equalizer to shatter the dream of fans of hoisting the country’s flag at the Mundial.

Speaking with THISDAY after the Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Rwanda, former Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Emenike praised the team for putting up an impressive performance in Kigali.

“From what I saw yesterday, they really did well. It was a better performance from their previous qualifier matches. It was quite different. They came out and did their best.

“Now that the team had gone away and won 2-0, they should keep the hope of Nigerians alive and the momentum and go for the kill against Zimbabwe,” Emenike said.

Asked to evaluate Chelle tactically after his first game, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner said, “The coach was good tactically in the way he mixed up the players, talked to them and encouraged them. I think he’s the right coach for the Super Eagles. I watched him while he was coaching Mali and I felt he was good. He did well with the Mali national team.

“I think he is the right choice for Nigeria, though we cannot judge him after only one game. We can only start judging him after watching him play three or four matches, but the team did really well against Rwanda.”

The Super Eagles’ hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup as Group C winners now hang in the balance following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday.

“We made some mistakes; we were the better team on the pitch. This is football. It is difficult for me to analyse the game right now; we will review it later,” Chelle said in the post-match press conference.

“I don’t want to blame the defenders,” he stated, acknowledging that the entire team bore responsibility for the result.

Chelle also lamented Nigeria’s wastefulness in front of goal, particularly in the first half, where the team failed to capitalise on clear-cut chances.

“What can I say about the first half? Normally, we could have scored 10 goals in the first half. You make some mistakes in the last technical skills and Zimbabwe comes to defend and stop the game.

“In the second half, when we scored the goal, we thought maybe it is finished. It is tough, it’s hard because my players and my team were the better team on the pitch,” Chelle said. “I am so disappointed for my players, for the country because we can do it. I don’t know the other games, I think we can go to look for the second place,” the Malian concluded.

However, Zimbabwe’s manager, Michael Nees has boasted that the Warriors would have stunned Nigeria if more time was awarded due to stoppages.

The Warriors, bottom of Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with four points after six games, caused a sensation by holding the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday evening.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Nees highlighted his team’s determination and fighting spirit.

“They came with a little confidence and they wanted to turn the World Cup qualification around. We knew the longer the game goes, the slower they are going to get, it was exactly the way it was going,” Nees explained, acknowledging Nigeria’s strong start but also his team’s tactical awareness.

“Of course, they scored but we showed that we don’t give up. I think two, three more minutes we would have come home with a win. Your team in defence was physical. One or two more attacks we could have finished the job,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Nigeria could be handed a lifeline in their bid to qualify for the World Cup following confirmation that Group C leaders with 13 points, South Africa fielded an ineligible player during their 2-0 victory over Lesotho four days ago.

Having picked up two yellow cards, 2023 Africa Cup of Nations star Teboho Mokoena was supposed to serve a one-match ban and should not have played against Lesotho.

Mokhosi Mohapi, secretary-general of the Lesotho Football Association, confirmed that a formal inquiry regarding Mokoena has been sent to both Fifa and Caf. “If it is true, we will see what happens in the coming days,” Chelle said.

Should Lesotho’s appeal over Mokoena be upheld, they would move up to nine points, while South Africa’s tally could drop to 10, three more than Nigeria, with four matches still to play.

The three-time African champions thought they had managed to secure back-to-back wins after Victor Osimhen broke the deadlock with a trademark header in the 74th minute, only to concede a stoppage time equalizer.

Emineke indeed warned on the over reliance on Victor Osimhen, saying it’s a dangerous trend for the Super Eagles.

“Over reliance on Osimhen is dangerous for the team because you’re creating a situation whereby whenever he’s not in team there will be doubts in the team’s ability. Good enough, however, the Super Eagles have a good replacement for Osimhen in Victor Boniface whom I believe could do better for the team but he needs to be confident in himself for him to start scoring goals,” the former West Ham of England forward outlined.

Turkish Pundit Says Osimhen’s Galatasaray’s Still in Limbo

Turkish football pundit, Cem Dizdar has warned that there is something brewing behind the scenes regarding the future of Victor Osimhen, stating that the striker’s representative has been withholding crucial information about his client’s next transfer.

The 2015 Fifa U17 World Cup winner has made a splash in Turkey, notching 26 goals in 30 matches across all competitions.

Speculation surrounding the future of the Nigeria international has intensified following his outstanding displays for Galatasaray, with reports linking him with possible moves to Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in the summer window

Galatasaray are keen to retain the services of the Napoli-owned player but will likely be priced out of a move as he has a release clause of €75 million.

With Osimhen’s agent being unusually vocal, questions are now being raised about potential negotiations happening behind the scenes.

HT Sports commentator Cem Dizdar has suggested that there may be more to Osimhen’s situation than meets the eye.

“Victor Osimhen’s manager has started talking too much. When a manager starts talking too much, there is something else going on,” he was quoted as saying by habersarikirmizi.

He is hiding things from us that we are trying to see. The smell will come out soon anyway.”

Osimhen joined Turkish champions Galatasaray last September after failed deadline day moves to Premier League giants Chelsea and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

Dizdar highlighted how few expected the Nigerian to replace Mauro Icardi, yet Galatasaray made it happen.

“Players like Osimhen suit big clubs like Galatasaray, but they always have to think of plan B.

“No one thought that Victor Osimhen would replace Mauro Icardi, but Galatasaray did. They will also think of an alternative to Osimhen,” he concluded.

Following an injury scare while on international duty three days ago in a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe, Osimhen should be in contention to face Besiktas in tomorrow’s Istanbul derby as took part in the Lion’s final training session today.