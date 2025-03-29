Dafinone Applauds Tinubu’s Leadership, Legacy At 73

Senator Ede Dafinone representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly has extended warm congratulations to President Bola Tinubu on his 73rd birthday, praising his visionary leadership and dedication to national development.

In a statement celebrating the president’s milestone, Dafinone described Tinubu as a leader whose commitment to democracy, governance and economic progress continues to inspire millions of Nigerians.

He acknowledged Tinubu’s transformative leadership from his time as Lagos State governor to his current role as president, emphasizing that his Renewed Hope Agenda is shaping a more prosperous and equitable Nigeria.

According to the Delta Central lawmaker, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the occasion of his 73rd birthday anniversary. This milestone is not only a celebration of a remarkable life but also a testament to your enduring dedication to the service of our great nation. Your leadership has continued to inspire hope, resilience and progress for millions of Nigerians.

“Mr. President, your unwavering commitment to democracy, good governance and national development has defined your legacy. From your days as a pro-democracy advocate to your transformative leadership in Lagos State and now as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you have demonstrated visionary leadership and a deep passion for the growth and unity of our country. Your Renewed Hope Agenda is already laying the foundation for a more prosperous and equitable Nigeria.

“As you mark this special day, I join millions of Nigerians in praying for your continued good health, wisdom and strength to lead our nation to even greater heights. Your dedication to economic reforms, security, and infrastructural development is commendable, and I have no doubt that your administration will leave an indelible mark in the annals of our history.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I celebrate you, Mr. President, and wish you many more years of impactful leadership, happiness and divine blessings. May this new year bring renewed strength and success in all your endeavours. Happy Birthday, Your Excellency.”