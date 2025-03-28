Oyebanji: I’m Worried by Massive Rainstorm Disaster in Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has lamented increasing spate of rainstorm causing colossal destruction of buildings and electrical facilities in the state and rendering hundreds of citizens homeless as well as throwing them into perpetual darkness.

Oyebanji stated these, while inspecting some buildings that were destroyed by rainstorm in Oye, Ayede and Ilupeju Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area, where over 300 rooftops were blown off, during a stormy downpour that wreaked havocs last Tuesday’s evening.

The governor was accompanied to the towns by the officials of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency ( EKSEMA)

Oyebanji, represented by the Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye, sympathised with the victims, saying the government of Governor Biodun Oyebanji won’t abandon them to suffer.

Commenting on the massive disaster, the governor said he had earlier visited Ipoti, Odo- Owa, Igbemo, Iyin, Ifaki , Ilawe and other affected towns for similar reasons, which heightened the impression that the disaster was becoming a recurrent decimal tormenting the populace.

Oyebanji lamented how the rainstorm had pulled down electricity facilities, with residents having no hope of power supply in time soon, describing this as a serious impediment to the growth of local economy.

“I am worried with the increasing level of rainstorm and destruction of buildings in our towns in recent time. Most worrisome to me was the rate at which people were being rendered homeless. I am not happy about this.

“As I always said, let us exercise maintenance culture on our buildings before the start of any rainy season. This will go a long way in preventing our buildings from being affected, because when you change the old planks and corrugated sheets, this will help in resisting the storm.

“Planting of trees around residential areas is also a way of preventing this kind of occurrence. The government has been sensitising the people on this and we expect that they must key into this kind of preventive measures.

“Whatever happens, we are not going to abandon our people to suffer. The government will come for the enumeration of affected buildings and give the needed support where necessary,” he stated.

Expressing discontentment over the incidence, the Apeju of Ilupeju Ekiti, Oba David Akingbade, who appreciated the visit, as well as others, called on the government to come to the aid of those affected by the tornado, so that they can rebuild their structures timely.