NSITF Seeks Stringent Measures against Violators of Occupational Safety Standards

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has said it will solicit the cooperation of the National Assembly to review the laws guiding the enforcement of occupational health and safety in various places of work in the country.

Speaking at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, yesterday, the Managing Director of NSITF, Mr. Oluwaseun Faleye, said efforts were progressing in various directions to see that the mandate of the agency was fully achieved.

In another related development, the NSITF has identified a well-trained workforce as a panacea for achieving increased productivity in the nation’s economy, and for rapid industrialization.

The NSITF Managing Director, while receiving the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Industrial Training and Development, Adamson Olawatosin Ayide, and his team on courtesy visit at corporate headquarters of the Fund, buttressed the importances of a trained workforce in the country, saying, “It is the foundation for economic growth and sustainability in the country.”

Meanwhile, speaking on challenges of enforcing occupational safety rules in companies, Faleye said the agency undertakes inspection of workplaces to inspect the work environment and ensure that it’s safe for the employees.

He said most of the time, “We find it a bit difficult to carry out enforcement as mandated by the law.

“In some instances, our enforcement team were prevented from having access to company premises to inspect facilities.

“So, we are engaging with members of the National Assembly to see if we can be given necessary powers to lock premises of such recalcitrant organisations and those who endanger the lives of their employees,” he said

When asked to give reasons for persisting low enrollment of employers and employees into the Fund, the MD said ignorance and lack of awareness were major factors preventing people from embracing the social safety net offered by NSITF.

According to him, the management of NSITF was grappling with the challenges and was stepping up public enlightenment and engagement with organisations to increase enrollment.

While responding to concerns over the state of the digitalisation drive embarked upon by previous management, the MD said the project was yet to take off as envisaged

He said that the Fund has engaged the services of a reputable consultancy firm – KPMG – to evaluate the stage of execution of the contract and to establish its conformity with the initial contract awarded to the company.

On his part, a statement by Head of Corporate Communication, Alexander Mede, quoted Faleye as having said that the quest for industrialization and manpower development efforts in Nigeria must be based a trained workforce.

According to him, increased productivity in the country and rapid industrialization resonates deeply on a trained workforce.

“In fact, it is indeed the foundation for economic growth and sustainability,” he also noted

Faleye said that training and skill development will empower our people to earn a decent living.

“This responsibility falls on all of us, and those in leadership must be supported in these endeavours.”

“NSITF can step into the process, provide support and services that benefit both workers and employers. Economic development is an interconnected responsibility that requires cooperation among various agencies and departments.

“ We cannot operate in silos, our efforts must be aligned and amplified for maximum impact. l assure you that NSITF is prepared to commit both human and financial resources to the forthcoming national industrial manpower summit,” he said.

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant Industrial Training and Development, said the mandate of my office is clear – to support Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), as well as strategic private organizations, in the development of industrial manpower.

His words: “In today’s rapidly evolving economic landscape, skills development is not just an option but a necessity for national progress. We believe that a robust, skilled workforce is the backbone of industrial growth, economic sustainability, and social stability.

“We recognize the critical role NSITF plays in protecting and empowering the Nigerian workforce. Your commitment to social security and employee welfare aligns with our vision for a skilled, protected, and productive labour force.

“It is for this reason that we seek to establish a strategic collaboration between our offices—one that will enhance skill acquisition efforts across industries, ensuring that Nigerian workers are not only well-trained but also well-supported.”