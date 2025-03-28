NSF: Rivers SWAN Calls for Funding Support

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Chairman of the Rivers State Sports Writers Association (SWAN), Peter Abaje, has urged the newly appointed Sole Administrator of Rivers State, retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, to prioritise funding for sports development.

He emphasised that increased financial support is crucial to propelling the state’s athletes and teams to greater heights.

Abaje, made this appeal following the forthcoming Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital billed for April 2025, and the National Sports Festival (NSF), that will hold in May in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He noted that Rivers, blessed with immense sporting talent and increased financial motivation, could drive the various teams representing the state to excel in their respective competitions.

“Rivers State has always been a hub of sporting excellence, but without adequate funding, our athletes cannot reach their full potential. We need to invest massively in these talents to ensure they bring glory to the state and inspire the next generation, he stated.

The Rivers State contingent is preparing to participate in two major upcoming regional and national sporting events. From April 1 to 8, 2025, over 3,000 athletes and 500 coaches will converge on Uyo, Akwa Ibom State for the Niger Delta Sports Festival, where Rivers State will field a formidable contingent. Additionally, Rivers athletes will compete at the 22nd National Sports Festival, known as the Gateway Games, scheduled to take place in Ogun State from May 16 to 30, 2025.

“In football, Rivers Angels Football Club is pushing hard to reclaim the Nigeria Women’s Premier Football League title and secure a spot to represent both the state and Nigeria at the continental level.

Meanwhile, Rivers United Football Club is currently second in the Nigeria Premier Football League standings, hoping to clinch a coveted continental ticket by the end of the season, a feat that would be celebrated by supporters both within and beyond the state.

Similarly, Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club, the bronze medallists of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), have been drawn to compete in the Kalahari Conference of the 2025 BAL season. The tournament will take place from April 5 to 13 in Morocco, offering another platform for the state to showcase its sporting prowess.”

Abaje praised the high standards set by the state’s athletes over the past few years and appealed to the State administrator not to dampen the morale of athletes by inadequate funding, stressing that with the right funding the athletes will make the state proud.

“To achieve glorious outings in these upcoming competitions will require massive funding from the State Government. To maintain and surpass the achievements Rivers State has become known for in Nigerian sports will demand that the Government promptly release adequate funds for these competitions, he avers.