No Chinese Firm, Citizen Shot Immigration Officer, Says China Chamber of Commerce

The China Chamber of Commerce, early this morning, has denied report that a security officer attached to a Chinese firm in shot a Nigerian immigration officer on duty in Niger State.

In a statement by its Director General, China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, Dr. Cui Guangzhen, it said response was sequel to a statement credited to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

“Our attention has been drawn to the reports that Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior condemned the shooting of an immigration officer allegedly on the orders of a Chinese company operating in Nigeria in a briefing on March 27.

“The China General Chamber of Commerce attaches great importance to the reports and carried out an immediate investigation.

“Based upon the findings of police authority in Niger State, the incident mentioned by the Minister of Interior happened on the 21st of February, 2025 in Minna, Niger State.

“During a police action, the state police force was trying to effect an arrest of some local citizen who was suspected of stealing iron rods from a Chinese company.

“When encountering stiff resistance of the suspect, one of the police officers fired a shot and the bullet accidentally hit a passerby who was later identified to be an immigration officer,” the statement stated in part.

The China General Chamber of Commerce, therefore stated as a matter of its findings.

“Neither Chinese citizens nor Chinese companies were involved in the incident. The allegation that a Chinese company employee ordered the shooting of a Nigerian immigration officer is utterly false.

“The Chinese companies in Nigeria abide by the laws and regulations of Nigeria and are committed to the economic and social development of Nigeria.

“The China General Chamber of Commerce is saddened by the incident and sincerely wishes the injured a quick recovery.”