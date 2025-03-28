Four Square Gospel Church Celebrates 70th Anniversary

Mary Nnah

The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has officially kicked off its 70th-anniversary celebration, marking a significant milestone in the church’s history.

The celebration coincides with the International Conference for Ministers and Leaders (ICML) 2025, scheduled to hold from April 14 to 18, 2025.

According to Rev. Sam Aboyeji, the General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, the conference will attract over 8,000 ministers, leaders, and workers from within and outside the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria. The conference theme is: ‘Faith for Great Exploits’, is taken from Hebrews 11:2 and Daniel 11:32.

The conference will feature renowned speakers, including Rev. Dr. Francis Sey, General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Ghana; Rev. Emiko Amotsuka, President of Koinonia Ministries Ibadan; and Rev. Isaac Omolehin, Founder and President of The Word Commission International and The Word Assembly Churches, Ilorin in Kwara State.

Rev. Aboyeji emphasised the significance of the conference, stating that: “This conference is a clarion call to all ministers and leaders to rise up and take their rightful place in the scheme of things. We must be agents of transformation, bringing hope and light to a world in need.”

The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, established in 1955, has grown significantly over the years, with a strong presence in Nigeria and beyond. The church’s 70th-anniversary celebration will be marked with various programs and activities, culminating in a grand finale at the 70th Annual National Convention in October 2025.

As the church celebrates this milestone, it is poised to continue its mission of spreading the gospel and empowering its members to make a positive impact in their communities. The church’s commitment to evangelism, discipleship, and community development has been evident in its various outreach programs, including education, healthcare, and economic empowerment initiatives.