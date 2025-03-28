Cross River Deserves Leadership of South-South Devt Commission: A Call for Fairness, Justice

By Missang Oyama

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent assent to the South-South Development Commission Bill marks a pivotal moment in the quest for equitable development in Nigeria. This decision reflects the administration’s recognition of the South-South geopolitical zone as a crucial component of national development. The establishment of this commission is a bold and commendable step towards addressing the developmental disparities that have long plagued the region. For this, we express our profound gratitude to Mr. President for his foresight and commitment to ensuring that the South-South is not sidelined in the larger scheme of Nigeria’s socioeconomic and infrastructural advancement.

However, as we celebrate this milestone, it is imperative to bring to the President’s attention a glaring injustice that Cross River State has suffered under the current administration. Cross River, despite being the only All Progressives Congress (APC) state in the South-South at the time of the 2023 presidential election, has been significantly marginalized in federal appointments. It is a disheartening reality that in the entire South-South zone, Cross River ranks the lowest in terms of federal appointments. This irony is particularly painful considering that Cross River was unalloyed in its support for President Tinubu and the APC during the election. The state’s exclusion from strategic federal appointments has not only demoralized party loyalists but also raised concerns about the fairness of the political reward system under this administration.

An in-depth examination of federal appointments thus far reveals a deeply skewed pattern. In over 130 federal agencies, not a single Cross River indigene has been appointed as a chief executive officer. This stark underrepresentation is difficult to justify, especially when juxtaposed with the appointments given to other states in the region. While other states have secured strategic federal positions, Cross River remains sidelined, despite its unflinching loyalty to the ruling party. This situation has left many party faithful in the state feeling abandoned and disillusioned.

For a state that stood firmly behind the APC and played a critical role in its success in the South-South, such an oversight is unacceptable. The morale of APC members in Cross River is at an all-time low, and there is an urgent need to correct this injustice. The newly established South-South Development Commission presents a golden opportunity for the President to right this wrong by ensuring that a Cross River indigene is appointed as its pioneer chief executive officer. This move would not only restore confidence among APC members in the state but also reaffirm the President’s commitment to rewarding loyalty and promoting inclusivity.

The leadership of the South-South Development Commission should be entrusted to a capable and dedicated individual who understands the peculiar developmental challenges of the region. Cross River is not lacking in competent professionals who can effectively drive the commission’s mandate from inception. The state boasts an array of experienced technocrats, administrators, and seasoned politicians who have remained committed to the APC’s ideals and have worked tirelessly to advance its cause. It would be a grave injustice if, once again, Cross River is overlooked in favor of individuals from states that were not as committed to the party’s success.

To ensure fairness, the selection of the pioneer chief executive officer of the commission should be left solely to Governor Bassey Otu. The governor, who has demonstrated uncommon commitment to the APC, is best positioned to recommend a deserving candidate for the role. His leadership qualities and political acumen were evident in his exceptional performance as the Chairman of the party’s National Campaign Team in both the Imo and Edo gubernatorial elections, where the APC recorded significant victories. His ability to mobilize support and deliver electoral success showcases his deep-rooted influence within the party and his understanding of effective governance.

It is only fair that Governor Bassey Otu, who has been at the forefront of APC’s successes in Cross River and beyond, is given the honor of selecting the individual to lead the South-South Development Commission. This appointment must be devoid of external interference. No individual, regardless of their political stature or influence, should be allowed to dictate who assumes this critical role on behalf of Cross River State. The decision must rest solely with the governor, who understands the sacrifices made by APC members in the state and the importance of restoring their confidence in the party.

Governance thrives on principles of fairness, inclusivity, and strategic political calculations. The South-South geopolitical zone has historically been marginalized in terms of federal development initiatives, and within this region, Cross River has borne the brunt of this neglect. Appointing a Cross Riverian to lead the South-South Development Commission is not just a matter of political compensation; it is an issue of justice, equity, and strategic governance.

By making this appointment, President Tinubu would send a strong message that the APC rewards loyalty and that no state that stands by the party will be left behind. Such a move would also solidify the party’s foothold in Cross River, ensuring continued support and political stability for the APC in the region. Furthermore, it would encourage party members across the country to remain steadfast in their commitment, knowing that their sacrifices will not be in vain.

As the South-South Development Commission prepares to commence operations, it is crucial that its leadership is entrusted to hands that are not only competent but also deeply invested in the region’s progress. Cross River, with its strategic geographical position as Nigeria’s gateway to Central Africa, is uniquely positioned to drive the commission’s objectives effectively. The state’s experience in managing cross-border trade, tourism, and economic development initiatives makes it the ideal candidate to spearhead this commission.

This is a defining moment for President Tinubu’s administration. The people of Cross River, particularly APC members who have stood firm in their support for the party, are keenly watching. The appointment of a competent, well-known, and dedicated APC loyalist from Cross River as the pioneer chief executive officer of the South-South Development Commission is the most appropriate way to correct the current imbalance in federal appointments and restore faith in the administration’s commitment to fairness.

President Tinubu has an opportunity to make a statement with this appointment—a statement that reaffirms his commitment to equity, justice, and inclusive governance. The people of Cross River are hopeful that their sacrifices and contributions to the party’s success will not be overlooked. The time to act is now. This is a call for fairness. This is a call for justice. This is a call for Cross River to be given its due recognition. The South-South Development Commission must be led by a Cross Riverian, and President Tinubu must ensure that this is done to reinforce the trust and loyalty of the APC faithful in the state.

*Oyama, a public affairs commentator, writes from Abuja