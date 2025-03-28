Alleged Money Laundering: EFCC Declares Aisha Achimugu Wanted

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday declared businesswoman and socialite, Aisha Achimugu wanted over allegations bordering on money laundering.

Spokesman of the anti-graft agency, Mr Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a circular posted on the X handle (formerly tweeter) of the Commission.

The circular reads, “The public is hereby notified that Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

“Achimugu, 51, is an indigene of Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State and her last known address is 6C, Rudolf Close, Maitama, Abuja.

“Anybody with useful information as to her whereabouts should please contact the commission at its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices or through 08093322644, its email address: info@efcc.gov.ng or the nearest police station or other security agencies.”

It would be recalled that the agency had, in a letter, summoned Achimugu to appear at its Port Harcourt office on March 5 over alleged money laundering and a high-profile investment scam.

The letter, dated March 4 and signed by the EFCC’s acting zonal director in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Adebayo Adeniyi, was sent to Achimugu’s residential address in Abuja.

“This commission is currently investigating a case in which the need to obtain certain clarification from you becomes imperative.

“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to attend an interview with the undersigned through the Head of Investigation on Wednesday, 5th March 2025, by 10:00 hours prompt,” the letter read in part.

However, rather than honouring the invite, Achimugu was said to have travelled out of Nigeria on Thursday, March 6, an action which led the agency to obtained an arrest warrant and declare Achimugu as a wanted person.