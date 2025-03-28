Ahead of His 73rd Birthday on Saturday, Tinubu to Attend Special Prayer Session for Nation in Abuja Today

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Friday join fellow Muslims at the National Mosque in Abuja for a special prayer session for the nation ahead of his 73rd birthday on Saturday.

According to a release issued on Thursday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the President will also use the occasion to thank God for preserving and supporting him in the onerous task of piloting the nation’s affairs.

President Tinubu’s birthday coincides with the holy month of Ramadan and comes two months before his administration’s second anniversary.

On this significant day, the President will dedicate himself to spiritual reflection and supplication for Nigeria’s continued peace, progress, and prosperity.

Choosing a prayer session reflects President Tinubu’s dedication to Nigeria’s spiritual and moral well-being and his commitment to seeking divine guidance, insight, and strength in leadership.

He believes collective prayer is a powerful tool for guiding the nation towards progress and harmony.

President Tinubu invited the public to join the prayer session in spirit by offering prayers at their places of worship or wherever they may be, reinforcing a nationwide commitment to unity and shared destiny.

He expressed profound gratitude to Nigerians for their unwavering support and goodwill as his administration works tirelessly to advance economic reforms, strengthen national security, and expand opportunities for all citizens.

According to him: “I am deeply thankful to Allah for the gift of life and the privilege to serve this great nation. As I mark another birthday and look forward to our second anniversary, my heart is filled with Renewed Hope for Nigeria.

“I urge all citizens to pray for divine guidance, unity, and healing for our land. Together, we shall overcome challenges and build a nation where every citizen thrives.”

The president reaffirmed his commitment to consolidating democratic gains, fostering economic recovery, and promoting national cohesion. He encouraged citizens to remain steadfast in believing in Nigeria’s destiny as a beacon of hope in Africa.