A ‘CRY FOR MY BELOVED COUNTRY’

DAEMI KUNAIYI-AKPANAH contends that the situation in Rivers State highlights the need for equity, justice, and transparency in governance

We are living in interesting times. A convicted felon serves as the 47th President of the United States of America. China stands as the second largest economy in the world. China is the world’s largest electricity generating country, followed by the United States and India. India generates almost 500 Giga Watts of electricity of which more than 100 Giga Watts is solar. Nigeria generates under six Giga Watts of electricity while supplying uninterrupted power to Niger, Togo and Benin Republic. A politician of Nigerian descent leads the opposition in the United Kingdom. Closer home, Nigeria witnesses a former pro-democracy advocate assuming the presidency. A past military ruler publishes an autobiography that raises more questions than it answers. The nation mourns the loss of an Ijaw leader – a dedicated champion and relentless fighter for justice and equity. In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court of Nigeria deprives Rivers State of its statutory allocations, raising critical concerns about how state employees will be compensated and essential services maintained. The President of Nigeria declares a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspends elected officials, and appoints a sole administrator to oversee the state’s affairs for an initial six months. Notably, the statutory allocations that had been withheld from those elected officials were then released to the appointed administrator. The National Assembly determines a two-thirds majority through a voice vote, an action that is as perplexing as it is troubling. Indeed, truth is often stranger than fiction.

Aristotle, the Greek philosopher, once posited that everything happens for a reason, suggesting that our experiences shape who we are. By extension, the events unfolding in our country today must serve a purpose in defining our collective future. Some conspiracy theorists propose that the turmoil in Rivers State is a precursor to the annexation of the state in preparation for the 2027 elections. I, however, strongly disagree. It seems inconceivable that after valiantly opposing the schemes of a certain “Maradona” and his successor, our president (an indefatigable fighter for democracy) would engage in such Machiavellian tactics. The administration that reintroduced our national prayer – “O God of all creation; Grant this our one request; Help us to build a nation; Where no man is oppressed, and so with peace and plenty Nigeria may be blessed.” –

could not possibly descend to such a low!

Building a nation is indeed a monumental task. Without equity and justice however, progress will be elusive. An administration that seeks to disenfranchise its citizens is, quite frankly, heading in the wrong direction.

While I do not believe the president overstepped his authority in declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State—regardless of how inappropriate I found it (in everything but name it was a coup de etat ) —the subsequent ratification process however by a parliament of the people’s representatives , particularly the use of a voice vote to determine a constitutional provision requiring a two-thirds majority, is morally questionable.

Furthermore, there is concern regarding the perceived purpose of a state of emergency and the role of a sole administrator in a state of emergency. A state of emergency aims to restore order and stability during a breakdown of law and order. The sole administrator’s primary mandate should be to facilitate this restoration (if there was indeed a breakdown of law and order), not to take on the functions of the governor and the legislature and have unfettered access to unappropriated state funds without oversight.

In summary, while the situation in Rivers State is indeed contentious, it highlights the urgent need for equity, justice, and transparency in governance. These principles are essential if we are desirous of building a nation that truly fulfills our collective aspirations—a nation where no man is oppressed.

Chief(Hon) Kunaiyi-Akpanah is a

former Member of the House of Representatives, and Advocate for Good Governance, Peace and Plenty