TECO to Unveil Palm Oil Processing Innovation at Agrofood Nigeria

TECO GROUP, a leading name in Nigeria’s engineering industry for over 45 years, will introduce its latest innovation—the Dual-Purpose Screw Press and Digester for Palm Oil Processing—at the Agrofood & Plastprintpack Nigeria exhibition.

Since its founding in 1980, TECO GROUP has delivered customized engineering solutions across Nigeria and Africa. The company is committed to driving industrial growth by creating practical, high-quality equipment that supports economic development and sustainability.

TECO’s new palm oil processing machine combines two key functions—fruit digestion and oil extraction—into a single unit. It is specially designed to help small-scale palm fruit processors get more oil from their harvest, reduce waste, and work more efficiently, especially during busy seasons.

The machine processes up to 500 kilograms of palm fruit per hour, and its simple design helps reduce common issues like clogging. It is powered by a compact motor that helps soften the fruit and extract the oil more effectively. By combining multiple steps into one machine, processors can save on space, labor, and costs—while increasing their income potential.

“This new machine is a big step forward for palm oil processing,” said Funmi Babatunde-Dada, Executive Director of TECO GROUP. “For 45 years, we have built semi-automated and fully automated palm oil processing plants across Nigeria, and we are happy to introduce this innovation for small-scale farmers. It helps small-scale processors work more efficiently, cut down losses, and grow their businesses. We’re proud to support Nigeria’s agribusiness sector with solutions like this.”