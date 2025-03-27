South West Games 2025 Kicks off in Lagos with Fanfare 

The much anticipated South West Games 2025 kicked off yesterday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on the Lagos Island with fanfare.

It was the anticlimax of months of preparation by the Dr Lanre Alfred-led organising committee for this transformative sporting festival aimed to discover and nurture athletes from across Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti states.

Speaking while declaring the Games open at the famous former King George V Stadium in Onikan, the Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr Lekan Fatodun, welcomed athletes and officials from the other five western states to Lagos.

The LSSCC Boss praised the efforts of Akogun Alfred and his organising committee members for coming up with such laudable initiative that is going to transform the western part of the country into the major sporting hub of Nigeria.

“This South West Games 2025 is a laudable initiative that will transform our region into sporting excellence. I therefore commend those behind this Games that will help to develop our youths and turn them to super athletes of the future for both states and Nigeria,” observed Fatodun.

In his brief remarks, President of the SWG 2025, Dr Lanre Alfred, said the Games aims to be melting pot of cultures, where young athletes will not only compete but also forge lasting friendships and develop a spirit of sportsmanship.

“The South West Games will serve as a launchpad for future icons, equipping them with the exposure and experience needed to shine on the global stage,” observed Dr Alfred

The opening ceremony witnessed several cultural performances by the various states and match past by contingents from the six states that make up the South West of Nigeria.

Popular Fuji musician, King Saheed Osupa, a leading light with enormous fan base in the Southwest region, performed to the delight of the dignitaries and sports fans that trooped into the Arena to witness the occasion.

The three-day sports fiesta expected to cap with fanfare on Friday March 28, 2025 will feature athletes from the six states compete in athletics, basketball, boxing, football, table tennis, volleyball, archery and traditional games like ayo-olopon and abula.

This groundbreaking expected to reshape the sporting landscape of the region, drive youth empowerment, grassroots sports development, and cultural integration.

the highlights of the games will be the Bola Ahmed Tinubu South West Alliance Games (BATSWAG), a sub-event tailored to groom young athletes under the age of 18 years. It is so named to honour and celebrate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his immense contribution to Nigerian youths and sports.