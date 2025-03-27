Sen. Ekpenyong Celebrates Historic Passage of SouthSouth Development Commission Bill*

President Bola Tinubu has officially enacted the South-South Development Commission Bill, signifying a historic advancement toward equitable regional development in the country. This significant achievement for the region results from the leadership of Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (APC, Cross River South), who also serves as the Chairman, Senate Committee on NDDC.

Senator Ekpenyong, alongside some co-sponsors from the South-South geopolitical zone, introduced the bill (SB. 358) in 2024 to address systemic disparities in resource allocation and development. The bill was passed with unanimous approval in the Senate.

“Today, we celebrate not just a legislative victory, but a testament to the South-South’s unwavering resolve for equity”, said Senator Asuquo. “The new commission will finally address our region’s unique challenges—from infrastructure deficits to environmental degradation—while ensuring Cross River and all South-South states receive the resources they deserve. I thank President Tinubu for his commitment to regional development and my colleagues for their bipartisan support. Together, we’ve paved the way for a brighter future where no community is left behind.”

Ekpenyong previously argued that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), which includes non-South-South states like Abia and Imo, diluted focus on the region’s unique challenges. He emphasised the need for a dedicated commission to prioritise geopolitical equity over oil revenue-based allocations, ensuring all South-South states—including Cross River, which previously received minimal NDDC benefits—gain equitable access to resources.

The bill also ensures funding through federal allocations, international grants, and partnerships, bypassing the NDDC’s oil-dependent model. This structure shields the commission from fluctuations in oil prices and ensures sustained development.

President Tinubu’s assent reinforces his administration’s commitment to regional empowerment, following similar approvals of the South-West and South-East Development Commissions. Senate President Godswill Akpabio lauded the bill’s passage, describing it as a catalyst for job creation and grassroots economic transformation.

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has welcomed the bill’s signing and urged the President to appoint capable leadership to the commission to ensure its effectiveness.