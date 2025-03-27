ipNX to Deploy Technology to Realise Abia’s Digital TransformationEmmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Group Managing Director of ipNX, Mr. Ejovi Aror has said that the firm was committed to a holistic implementation of the digital transformation of Abia State initiative, which has already commenced.

He gave this assurance at the flag-off ceremony of the Internet, Wide Area Network & Managed Network Services Project initiated by Abia government and which ipNX was engaged to implement.

Aror noted that the partnership between his infotech firm and Abia “signals the beginning of a new chapter in the journey towards building a digitally connected, technologically advanced, and economically empowered Abia State”.

He said that the significance of the project being executed in Abia would not only be felt in the state but entire Nigeria as “a connected, innovative, and prosperous Abia State” will serve as a model for other states” that would follow suit.”

According to him, Otti’s vision to institute digital governance in Abia aligns with the vision of ipNX as “we have always believed that technology is the bridge that connects communities, empowers businesses, and facilitates efficient governance.”

“We are committed to providing seamless connectivity, which is essential to unlock the full potential of any economy,” he said.

The Chief Information Officer to the Abia Government, Mr. Gerald Ilukwe said that the first phase of the project which has kicked off would be completed in five weeks.

He explained that phase one “is focusing on the multi-tenant building complexes that have many MDAs in them” while the MDAs not covered in the current phase would be connected in the second phase