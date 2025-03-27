Ifon/Ilobu/Erin Conflict: Adeleke Orders Establishment of Holding Camps for Displaced People

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed the immediate establishment of three holding camps for displaced people from Ifon, Ilobu and Erin Osun.

The governor issued the directive after he confirmed the implementation of his earlier directive for the distribution of food and relief materials to the displaced people through the palaces of each troubled town.

He said: “Now that the distribution of food and relief materials has commenced, I have directed the state emergency agency to proceed to set up camps for displaced people.

“Each town is to have a camp, probably their town halls or any place of their choice. Security agencies are to screen displaced people for transportation to the camps.

“The emergency agency will be providing food materials and accessories for the displaced people while the situation normalizes. The emergency agency has also reached out to NEMA for further support.”

Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke has commended security agencies for promptly implementing his directive for the grilling and prosecution of key ringleaders in the communal crisis.

“All the culprits must be brought to book. There must be accountability. I expect suspects to be charged to court as soon as possible,” the governor noted.

The 24-hour curfew continues amid further tightening of security surveillance in the towns.