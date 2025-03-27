Family Seeks Justice over Killing of Daughters for Ritual in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The family of two female minors killed in Rivers State, has called on the Nigerian Police to ensure that justice is served in the investigation and prosecution of the suspects.

The State Police Command had confirmed the gruesome murder of the minors, Chizaram and Chidinma Ohuche by suspected rituals at Ogbodo road, Rukpokwu axis of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

THISDAY gathered that the victims, who are siblings, were on their way from the church last Friday, when one of the suspects, Aniekan Uko, lured them to his house and killed them after allegedly raping the minors.

A close relative of the victims, Barr Linda Ojims, told THISDAY that the victims are cousins residing in the same building at Rukpokwu. She explained that on the day of the incident, suspects lured the children after the mother of one of the victims dropped them off at the church for antenatal care.

She explained that after hours of their disappearance, in the process of search, the victims’ lifeless bodies were discovered in an uncompleted building where suspects reside.

Ojims said: “The victims are cousins residing in the same compound. The children were dropped in the church by their mother. She said she was coming back to pick them, and maybe because the church is closer to their home, the children decided to go home.

On their way home, this person saw them, maybe hypnotised them, induced their drink. After they drank, they slept off. The suspects then raped them and killed them. The victims are native of Akokwa, in Ideaot-North LGA of Imo State.”

Commending the police effort in handling the crime, Ojims said: “I will say the police are trying to handle the matter. They have arrested the suspects involved in the crime. So, we are really hoping to get justice for these children. We expect the police to do the needful, thorough investigation.”

The spokesperson of the Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident, said the police have arrested “the suspects involved in a horrific case of ritual killing of two children, Chizaram Ohuche and Chidinma Ohuche, both 7-year-olds. This follows a report transferred from the Special Area Division, prompting operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to take swift action.”

She revealed that “On 23rd March 2025, at approximately 9.00am, operatives arrested a native doctor and other individuals involved in the heinous crime. During the operation, law enforcement officers recovered key evidence, including a bottle containing the drained blood of the victims”.

According to the police spokesperson, “Aniekan Sunday Uko (27), native of Akwa Ibom, residing at 2nd Pipeline, Rukpokwu, lured the victims to his location, drugged them using a drink known as Black Bullet as a sedative, and subsequently slaughtered them, collecting their blood in a bottle.”

“Luis John Uwelemele (19), native of Cross River State, residing at Omuike, Aluu. She is the girlfriend of the first suspect. Aniekan is linked to the crime. Kingsley Opurum (43), native of Etche, Rivers State, residing at 3rd Pipeline, Eneka. He has been implicated as the native doctor complicit in the murder of the deceased.”

She also revealed that “Friday Silas (47), native of Plateau State, residing at 2nd Pipeline, Rukpokwu. The first suspect claimed that he allowed him to stay at the uncompleted building where the killings took place.”

Iring-Koko further revealed that “Aniekan confessed that he became involved in the ritual killing after visiting the native doctor and witnessing him perform similar rituals for others in exchange for wealth. The native doctor instructed him to provide fresh human remains and blood for ritualistic purposes.”

She disclosed that during official visit to the scene of the crime, “a kitchen knife identified as the murder weapon, a bottle filled with the victims’ blood, was scooped by the suspect. An empty can of Black Bullet, used to drug the victims before the act, and a spoon, used to collect the victims’ blood”, were discovered.”

The police spokesperson also revealed that the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, has assured that justice will be served, promising that all perpetrators of the heinous crime will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Stating that investigations are ongoing to uncover further details and possible accomplices in the crime, the CP urged: “residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station”, saying that safety and security of all citizens remain his top priority.