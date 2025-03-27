DameOasis Holds Exclusive Training on Luxury Items, Perfumery, Others

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

A luxury sales consultancy firm, DameOasis, has organised an exclusive training experience, with the theme ‘Unlock Luxury Sales Success.’

It will feature real-world case studies, invaluable insights into the art of luxury sales and the nuances of curating an elevated client experience.

The distinguished gathering will witness the presence of no fewer than 20 accomplished professionals from the luxury industry, spanning luxury goods, high-end real estate, perfumery and interior design.

DameOasis focuses on training young professionals in unlocking sales successes, delivering on exquisite luxury experiences, bespoke merchandising and increasing business growth.

The training event will feature an extraordinary line up of industry luminaries, including DameOasis’ Lead Consultant, Mr. David Osadolor; Ugochi Nwachukwu of the renowned Enchanted Events, and Oronsaye Charles of Africana Couture.

Through immersive discussions, hands-on sessions and real-world case studies, participants will gain rare and invaluable insights into the art of luxury sales and the nuances of curating an elevated client experience.

In a statement, the lead consultant said the inaugural event will herald a new chapter in DameOasis’ mission to redefine luxury sales training.

“With a commitment to excellence, the platform seeks to empower professionals with the refined expertise and strategic acumen required to thrive in the high-end market.

“Due to overwhelming interest, reservations are now open for the next exclusive cohort. Prospective participants are encouraged to secure their place promptly, with dates for the forthcoming session to be announced,” the luxury sales expert said in the statement.