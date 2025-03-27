Boost for Agric Business

The determination of the federal government to revitalise the nation’s economy through Agriculture was recently affirmed in Ekiti when the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, visited the 10,000-hectare Agbeyewa Farms Limited, and declared that the food production and wealth creation initiatives of the farm aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for sustained food security. Raheem Akingbolu reports.

From his first day in office, President Bola Tinubu has been candid about the dire state of Nigeria’s economy. With over three decades of experience spanning both the legislative and executive arms of government, he assumed office fully aware of the challenges ahead and determined to reshape the nation’s economic trajectory. Beyond politics, Tinubu has been a prominent figure in the private sector, particularly in oil and gas—an industry central to Nigeria’s economy.

While many Nigerians view oil as the country’s primary economic driver, Tinubu has consistently warned against over-reliance on crude exports, citing long-term risks. This conviction drove his bold decision to remove the fuel subsidy—a move aimed at transitioning Nigeria from a consumption-based economy to a productive one. In his vision, the nation must evolve into a manufacturing and agricultural hub capable of generating foreign exchange and sustaining global markets.

With vast agricultural potential—including extensive arable land, a large and growing population, and diverse agro-climatic zones—Tinubu and his team envision Nigeria as a future global agricultural powerhouse. However, unlocking this potential demands strategic investments and policies that enhance productivity, expands value-added processing, and improves market access.

In July last year, during the public presentation of Chief Olusegun Osoba’s book ‘My Life in the Public Eye’ in Lagos, Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to tackling food security and reducing the cost of living.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, he emphasised that the government’s decision to temporarily suspend tariffs on imported grains and other essential food items—announced shortly before the book launch by the Minister of the Agriculture and Food Security—was a short-term measure to curb rising food prices nationwide.

walking the talk

Recently in Ekiti State, the federal government, through the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, walked the talk, when the minister visited the 10,000-hectare Agbeyewa Farms Limited, and declared the readiness of federal government not only to support the farm but to collaborate with the management to promote wealth creation and improve livelihoods.

Established three years ago by a United State based techpreneur, John Olajide, Agbeyewa farms is the largest private food producer in the state and it’s located in Ipao-Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area of the state.

Specifically, the minister pointed out that the federal government has no option than to collaborate with the Ekiti State government and Agbeyewa Farms Ltd since their food production and wealth creation initiatives aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for sustained food security.

His words: “I have seen similar facilities elsewhere, but this is what it truly means to advance food security and agro-allied industries. This is not just about food production and processing; it is also about facilitating access to markets where these products can generate income. This is a fantastic idea, and I congratulate the Ekiti State Government for achieving such a remarkable feat. We will do everything necessary to partner with you, and we encourage others to emulate what you have accomplished.”

While pledging to strengthen its collaboration with the Government of Ekiti State in a bid to boost agricultural productivity and enhance food security, the minister added that the move would help realise Tinubu’s goal of ensuring food accessibility for all Nigerians.

Kyari however acknowledged that farmers often face difficulties in moving their produce to markets, assuring the farm that the government would address the challenge to enhance the productivity of such investments.

According to him, “I see wealth creation, I see the uplifting of livelihoods, and I see food security, which aligns with Mr. President’s vision of renewed hope. I am highly impressed and satisfied with the efforts they have made in just two years. They have also promised to scale up their operations in the coming months, and we wish them well.

“Whenever the Federal Minister of Works presents a request at the Federal Executive Council, the president always asks about the advantages. Many times, he turns to me as the Minister of Agriculture and asks if there is potential in such initiatives. This visit is an eye-opener, and it is our responsibility to report back to Mr. President on how investments like this can be supported and enhanced. I didn’t realise its significance until I saw it today when we landed. I raised my head and saw the Ado Ekiti Agro-Allied International Airport, and it completely amazed me.”

Growing cassava production

The State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Ebenezer Boluwade, revealed that the state government aims to double cassava production from the current 2,000,000 metric tonnes to 4,000,000 metric tonnes by 2026.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to bringing in both private and public sector investments to revolutionize agriculture in the state. The commissioner sought for the support of the Federal Government to bend the curve so that Ekiti State can be on the map of where agricultural exploits thrive in the country.

“What we are doing in Ekiti State is to engage both private and public sectors in transforming the agricultural landscape. In our agro-trading sector, we store thousands of metric tonnes of maize, rice, and beans, which has helped mitigate food inflation in the state.

“We believe by the grace of God, cassava production in Ekiti State is close to 2,000,000 but before the end of the first term of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, we will double it to 4,000,000.

“With support from the federal government, we aim to accelerate this progress. We are clearing land for our farmers in designated clusters, with hundreds of them benefiting from this initiative. Agbeyewa Farms will play a crucial role in aggregating, processing and distributing cassava,” the commissioner said.

The Managing Director of Agbeyewa Farms Limited, Seyi Aiyeleso, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to becoming Africa’s leading agro-allied enterprise while fostering sustainable agricultural investments and community empowerment.

Aiyeleso who commended the minister for the visit, however noted that it would unlock more potential while impacting more lives through the Agbeyewa innovations in cassava farming.

He stated that Agbeyewa Farms had already cultivated 1,500 hectares of cassava across four farms in Ipao, Itapaji, Igede, Iyemero and Ikosu, adding that the company plans to operate on over 10,000 hectares spanning nine communities by 2026.

“We began modestly in 2022, cultivating just over 102 hectares of cassava. Today, we proudly cultivate over 1,500 hectares across four farms. Our journey hasn’t been without challenges, particularly in resolving land disputes with host communities.

“However, through transparency, engagement and trust-building, we have turned once-hostile communities into strong allies. By 2026, Agbeyewa will operate on over 10,000 hectares of land, with full support from these communities.

“Agbeyewa’s vision extends beyond farming. Our 26-hectare agro-processing plant will soon begin operations, producing high-quality cassava derivatives such as flour, starch, sorghuma, ethanol and electricity. Inspired by the success of companies like Omnicane in Mauritius, which generates power from sugarcane, we aim to achieve even greater success with cassava this year, and we are not resting on our oars to continue to lead in food production and wealth creation.” Aiyeleso added.

Expected Transformation

In a related development, stakeholders in the agric sector have expressed optimism about the transformation that is expected to take place in Nigeria’s agriculture space.

This position was expressed during a workshop organised by Cavista Holdings and Agbeyewa Farms which was held recently at Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, Ekiti State.

Cassava Industrialisation Alliance (NCIA) and the Lagos Business School (LBS) among others. The Chief of Staff to the Ekiti State Governor, Niyi Adebayo, represented the state government and highlighted ongoing initiatives to boost cassava production and agribusiness development The event, held just a day after Minister of Agriculture Abubakar Kyari’s visit to Agbeyewa Farms, brought together representatives from Cavista Holdings, Agbeyewa Farms, the Nigeria Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), Nigeria

During the workshop, stakeholders engaged in in-depth discussions on agricultural financing, mechanisation, logistics efficiency, and value addition, all geared toward positioning Nigeria as a leader in cassava processing.

A lecturer at Lagos Business School, Prof. Doyin Salami emphasized that farmer aggregation is critical to unlocking financing and improving productivity. By organizing smallholder farmers into structured groups, access to credit, mechanisation, and technical support can be significantly improved.

Also speaking, Head of Partnerships, The Nigeria Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), Nasir Ingawa, emphasised that limited access to financing remains one of the biggest barriers to productivity and industrial-scale processing. Ingawa said to bridge this gap, NADF would work to develop tailored financing solutions that will enable smallholder farmers and agribusinesses to scale operations, adopt modern agricultural practices, and integrate into larger value chains.

In his remarks, Chief of Staff to the Ekiti State Governor, Niyi Adebayo, outlined the government’s land-clearing initiative, which has opened 5,000 hectares for young farmers adding that the state has introduced mechanization and agribusiness programs for over 3,000 youth, aligning with national goals to increase agricultural productivity and employment