Suspect Collapses in Court During Money Laundering Trial, Rushed to Hospital

Wale Igbintade

There was chaos at the Federal High Court in Lagos Wednesday when Okorie Sylvernus Sunday, a suspect arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), suddenly collapsed midway through his case.

Efforts by the court’s clinic to revive him for over an hour failed, prompting his immediate transfer to the General Hospital, Lagos, for urgent medical attention.

Okorie was arraigned on Tuesday before Justice Dehinde Dipeolu on a four-count charge related to alleged money laundering and the importation of counterfeit currency.

Specifically, the EFCC accused him of concealing $299,000, of which $250 and €100 were counterfeit.

Following his arraignment, Justice Dipeolu ordered his remand at Ikoyi Correctional Facility and scheduled his trial for today.

However, as the charges were being re-read to him after a plea change request, he exhibited difficulty breathing and suddenly collapsed in the dock.

Court clinic personnel battled for an hour to revive him, but when their efforts proved unsuccessful, he was rushed to the General Hospital.

Meanwhile, Justice Dipeolu has temporarily suspended further proceedings.

Okorie was arrested by the Nigerian Customs Service at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, in possession of $299,000 in cash, hidden in relaxer containers. He was later handed over to the EFCC.

The prosecution alleges that Okorie unlawfully imported and possessed counterfeit foreign currency, contravening Sections 3(5) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and Sections 3(1)(a), 5(1)(b), and (2) of the Counterfeit Currency (Special Provisions) Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Justice Dipeolu had initially rejected a defence request for an adjournment on Tuesday, opting to proceed with the arraignment.

The case was scheduled to resume today before the unexpected collapse of the defendant.