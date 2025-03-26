Professionals in Politics Warn Against Plot to Destabilize Tinubu Govt

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Forum of Nigerian Professionals in Politics (FNPP) has raised fresh concerns over what it described as a well-orchestrated plot by certain political actors to destabilize President Bola Tinubu’s administration by infiltrating his inner circle and targeting trusted allies with falsehoods and calculated misinformation.

In a statement released on Wednesday, The FNPP, a coalition of professionals and business leaders from across Nigeria, in a release issued on Wednesday by its National, Chief Okey Ezenwa, evealed that it has uncovered credible intelligence pointing to a coordinated effort by self-serving politicians working through a coalition aimed at creating discord at the highest levels of government.

The Forum emphasized that this is not the first time such attempts have been made to derail the administration’s progress. Nigerians may recall that on February 4, 2024, the FNPP publicly exposed a plot to undermine the president by attacking his Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. Thanks to the timely intervention of the FNPP, the attempted destabilization was neutralized, allowing the presidency to stay on course and continue delivering on its agenda of economic reform, security, and national development

According to FNPP, the latest plot follows a similar pattern. The goal is to infiltrate the presidency with planted agents, spread false narratives, and erode the trust between President Tinubu and key allies—especially in regions critical to national cohesion and electoral stability

It said: “Their main targets are the key APC governors, especially in the North West and South East of the country. These agents of the Coalition believe that the opposition Coalition cannot penetrate and upstage President Tinubu in these zones unless Governors Uba Sani and Hope Uzodimma are separated from the President, knowing their influence in consolidating support for the Tinubu Presidency in these critical zones.

The Kaduna and Imo State governors have been the targets of these elements in their bid to destabilize their strongholds and render them ineffective in galvanizing support for President Tinubu’s drive to enthrone structured and enduring legacies that will propel sustainable growth for our dear nation.

“The current peace devoid of religious intolerance in Kaduna State, unlike in the recent past, must be encouraged, just as the concerted efforts being made by the Imo State governor in creating and attracting the critical mass of South East support that is fast building up for the current administration must be acknowledged and sustained.

“Governor Uzodinma has been consistent in placing the South East’s problems at the forefront of the administration, utilizing his vast political experience spanning over 30 years to build bipartisan structures that continue to promote greater understanding by South East stakeholders of the need and importance of supporting President Tinubu’s administration.

“It is in this light that we encourage Mr. President to continue with the beneficial relationships and not be distracted by obvious voices that only seek to destroy”.

Reaffirming its commitment to national stability, FNPP urged President Tinubu to stay focused and not be swayed by fabricated narratives aimed at undermining trust within his administration. The Forum also called on Nigerians to remain vigilant and united in resisting divisive tactics.

“Our country is at a crossroads. This is a time for unity—not political sabotage. Nigeria’s future can not be compromised by those who seek power at any cost”, Ezenwa further said.