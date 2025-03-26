  • Thursday, 27th March, 2025

Maybreed: The Mastermind Elevating Nigeria’s Biggest Breakout Stars

Life & Style | 1 day ago

Some people just understand the game—and Maybreed is one of them. From the buzzing
streets of Lagos to the highest levels of Nigeria’s music industry, he has built a career off his
ability to spot talent, build brands, and create movements.

A LASU Finance graduate, Maybreed started as a blogger, running Maybreedblog and GistMP3
before stepping into the business side of music. His early work with DJ Kaywise gave him
insight into how the industry moves, but it was his role in distributing Bella Shmurda’s Vision
2020 and Cash App that truly put him on the map.

Now, as the co-founder of Dangbana Republik, he continues to shape culture, working with
artists like Shoday and aligning with brands like CresthoodLegal, DJ Kaywise Entertainment,
and HND Records. For Maybreed, it’s more than just business—it’s about building a legacy and
exporting Nigerian music to the world.

