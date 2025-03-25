With Baton Exchange, Naval Dockyard Limited Remains Poised at Forefront of Shipbuilding, Maritime Self-reliance 

Undoubtedly, Rear Admiral Abolaji Orederu’s tenure as Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard Limited was transformative, marked by groundbreaking shipbuilding projects, infrastructure development, international collaborations, and strategic partnerships. His leadership positioned NDL as a centre of maritime excellence, enhancing its capability to build, maintain, and repair naval and commercial vessels. As his 21-month run came to an end yesterday and he handed over the baton to Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shehu, his successor, Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that with the solid groundwork established already, the future of Naval Dockyard Limited looks promising, ensuring Nigeria remains at the forefront of naval shipbuilding and maritime self-reliance in Africa

“I thank the CNS for the repose of confidence in appointing me as the new Admiral Superintendent of the Naval Dockyard. I also thank my immediate predecessor, Rear Admiral Abolaji Orederu for the wonderful foundation he has laid, and I assure you that I will build further on his legacy.”

Those were the words of the new Admiral Superintendent of the Naval Dockyard Limited (NDL), Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shehu, at the handing and taking over ceremony at the dockyard in Victoria Island, Lagos, yesterday.

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, he reaffirmed his commitment to overcoming obstacles: “If there are no challenges, there won’t be leadership, and the essence of leadership is to find ways to surmount the challenges.”

Essentially, his pledge to build on the foundation laid by his predecessor will ensure Nigeria remains at the forefront of naval shipbuilding and maritime self-reliance in Africa.

A Transformative Era

Rear Admiral Abolaji Orederu’s 21-month tenure as Admiral Superintendent of the NDL was marked by an era of significant transformation, growth, and innovation.

Under his leadership, NDL strengthened its reputation as Nigeria’s premier shipbuilding and repair facility, achieving milestones that enhanced both its domestic and international standing. From pioneering shipbuilding projects to infrastructure development and strategic partnerships, his tenure laid a strong foundation for continued progress in Nigeria’s naval and maritime sectors.

At the handover ceremony, Orederu reflected on his time in office with a sense of accomplishment and gratitude, stating: “I thank God for His grace, for good health, strength, and for helping us to have a very successful tour of duty for the past 21 months at the Naval Dockyard.”

He also expressed his deep appreciation for the support of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, whose encouragement and vision played a vital role in NDL’s achievements.

Pioneering Shipbuilding Initiatives

A defining highlight of Rear Admiral Orederu’s leadership was the simultaneous construction of Seaward Defence Boats Four and Five—a groundbreaking achievement in Nigeria’s naval history. This was the first time two ships were being built at NDL concurrently, demonstrating the growing technical expertise and shipbuilding capabilities of the dockyard.

Speaking on the project’s significance, he noted:“We have taken these ships to the stage of hull formation, and my successor will take it from there and complete the project.”

This initiative reinforced Nigeria’s commitment to self-reliance in naval shipbuilding, reducing dependency on foreign shipyards and showcasing the dockyard’s ability to construct military vessels locally.

Essentially, by overseeing the simultaneous construction of Seaward Defence Boats Four and Five, revitalising long-dormant workshops, expanding business operations, and securing Nigeria’s first international naval refurbishment contract, Rear Admiral Orederu cemented NDL’s reputation as a key player in Africa’s maritime industry.



Revitalisation of Key Facilities

Rear Admiral Orederu’s tenure saw the revitalisation of critical infrastructure that had been dormant for decades. Among the most notable was the revival of the galvanising and electroplating workshops, which had been inactive for over 20 years. This restoration significantly enhanced the dockyard’s ability to conduct essential maintenance and repairs, ensuring that naval assets remained in optimal condition.

Another major infrastructure project initiated under his leadership was the Vice Admiral Ogalla Multipurpose Complex. This facility, designed to improve the welfare of dockyard personnel, will feature a senior rates’ mess, restaurant, supermarket, salon, and residential apartments. Rear Admiral Orederu expressed confidence that his successor would oversee its completion.

Preserving Naval Heritage with the Naval Dockyard Gallery

Recognising the importance of history and institutional memory, Rear Admiral Orederu established the Naval Dockyard Gallery, a museum dedicated to documenting NDL’s history, preserving artefacts, and showcasing past and ongoing projects.

Explaining the significance of this initiative, he stated:“For the first time in the history of the Naval Dockyard Gallery, we have been able to create a kind of museum where we house artefacts, past projects, ongoing projects, and everything the yard has done in the past, including records of those who have served here meritoriously.”

“Now, anybody who comes into the yard, in just five to ten minutes, will be able to see the capacity, capability, and competencies of Naval Dockyard Limited.”

This project ensures that both current and future generations of naval officers and personnel will have a comprehensive understanding of NDL’s legacy and contributions to Nigeria’s maritime industry.

Expanding Business Operations and International Recognition

Rear Admiral Orederu spearheaded the expansion of NDL’s operational capabilities, overseeing the docking of multiple ships, including a 130-metre vessel—a historic achievement that placed the dockyard among the top ship repair facilities in Africa.

Proudly reflecting on this milestone, he stated:“Now, the dockyard has a good name, a good reputation, and we have our pride of place among docking and ship repair facilities—not just in Nigeria or West Africa, but in the entire African continent.”

Another major accomplishment was securing NDL’s first international contract, a deal to refurbish six ships for the Benin Republic Navy. The successful delivery of the first vessel, BNS Pendjari, and the ongoing refurbishment of two additional ships underscored the dockyard’s growing reputation beyond Nigeria’s borders.

On this project, Rear Admiral Orederu stated: “The refurbishment process is expected to span 10 months, during which the NDL will apply its expertise to restore the vessels to their optimal condition.”

Strategic Public-Private Partnerships

To further strengthen NDL’s capabilities, Rear Admiral Orederu facilitated a strategic concession agreement with Caverton Marine Limited for the development of the dockyard’s Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP) boatbuilding warehouse. This initiative aims to revitalise Nigeria’s GRP shipbuilding industry, supporting the production of ferries, security boats, fishing vessels, and leisure crafts.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, he remarked:“We are happy that this is happening under our watch. This is a very historic, transformative, and landmark development in the history of Naval Dockyard because we believe in the capability and capacity of Caverton Marine as a company of high repute that can deliver.”

This collaboration is expected to boost Nigeria’s local shipbuilding industry and contribute to economic growth in the maritime sector.

A Commitment to Human Capital Development

Rear Admiral Orederu placed significant emphasis on the well-being and motivation of NDL personnel. His leadership prioritised staff welfare, training, and recognition, reinforcing a culture of dedication and professionalism within the dockyard.

Offering advice to his successor, he stated: “You have the man, and you have the machine, but when you look after the man behind the machine, the machine will always work.”

During his tenure, he also honoured long-serving staff members, recognising their contributions to the dockyard’s success and fostering a culture of appreciation.

A Strategic Vision for Nigeria’s Maritime Future

Rear Admiral Orederu consistently articulated the importance of NDL as a national asset, positioning it as a key player in Nigeria’s maritime self-reliance. His leadership reinforced the dockyard’s role in building, maintaining, and repairing naval and merchant vessels locally.

He stated: “The Naval Dockyard Limited is not just a shipyard; it is a strategic national asset. Our goal has been to enhance Nigeria’s ability to build, maintain, and repair our own ships, reducing reliance on foreign shipyards and strengthening our maritime industry.”

This vision aligns with Nigeria’s broader objective of achieving self-sufficiency in naval and maritime operations.

Furthermore, his emphasis on public-private partnerships, notably with Caverton Marine Limited, and his commitment to human capital development, have left a lasting impact on the dockyard’s future trajectory. His belief that “when you look after the man behind the machine, the machine will always work” underscores the importance of personnel welfare in sustaining long-term operational success.

As he handed over leadership to Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shehu, he expressed confidence that the dockyard would continue to grow and thrive. Rear Admiral Shehu, in turn, acknowledged the strong foundation laid by his predecessor and pledged to build upon these achievements.

“I assure you that I will build further on his legacy,” Rear Admiral Shehu stated, recognising the challenges ahead and reaffirming his commitment to overcoming them.

Chronicles of NDL Admiral Superintendents

Chronicle of Admiral Superintendents of the Nigerian Naval Dockyard and Naval Dockyard Limited (NDL) include;

1. CDR (IN) S. Reddy – Sep 1969 – Nov 1972

2. CAPT S. Olumide – Nov 1972 – Jan 1977

3. CDR S.J. Uguna – Jan 1977 – Jul 1977

4. CDR S.J. Uguna – Jul 1977 – Oct 1980

5. CAPT E.E. Archibong – Oct 1980 – Jan 1983

6. CAPT R. Katagum – Jan 1983 – Jan 1986

7. CDRE C.O. Kaja – Jan 1986 – Oct 1988

8. CDRE S.A. Atukum – Oct 1988 – Apr 1989

9. RADM S.B. Atukum – Apr 1989 – Sep 1994

10. CDRE D. Dada – Sep 1994 – Sep 1997

11. CDRE M.A. Lawal – Sep 1997 – Jul 1999

12. RADM G.O. Oladejo – Jul 1999 – Jul 2001

13. CDRE M.A. Lawal – Jul 2001 – Jul 2003

14. RADM G.O. Oladejo – Jul 2003 – Jul 2005

15. CDR P.O.E. Ijebu – Jul 2005 – Jul 2006

16. RADM P.O.E. Ijebu – Jul 2006 – Jul 2007

17. RADM T.A. Sani – Jul 2007 – Jan 2010

18. RADM E.M. Kpokpogri – Jan 2010 – Jan 2012

19. RADM G.J. Jonah – Jan 2012 – Jan 2013

20. RADM W.R. Ademoluti – Jan 2013 – Jun 2013

21. RADM O. Oketa – Jun 2013 – Jan 2014

22. RADM S.A. Mohammed – Jan 2014 – Jan 2015

23. RADM J.N. Amaino – Jan 2015 – Jan 2016

24. RADM D.J. Boer – Jan 2013 – Feb 2014

25. RADM O.E. Ekwe – Feb 2014 – Dec 2014

26. RADM S.U. Chinweuba – Dec 2014 – Aug 2016

27. RADM A.L. Akintola – Sep 2016 – Aug 2019

28. RADM M. Danladi – Sep 2019 – Apr 2021

29. CDRE K.G. Levi – Apr 2021 – Apr 2022

30. RADM K.G. Levi – Apr 2022 – Jul 2023

31. RADM H. Ibrahim – Jul 2023 – Jul 2023

32. RADM A.A. Orederu – Jul 2023 – March 2025

33. RADM I Shehu- March 2025- present