Tinubu Names Governing Council, Principal Officers For Federal University, Iyin Ekiti 

* Appoints new pro-chancellor for Federal University, Otukpo

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday announced the appointment of Pro-Chancellor, Governing Council members and principal officers of the new Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State.

A release issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, named Senator Binta Masi Garba as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairperson of the Governing Council.

A seasoned politician, businesswoman and administrator, Senator Garba represented the Adamawa North Senatorial District in the Senate from 2015 to 2019 and served consecutively in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2011.

Other members of the Governing Council are Prof. Joseph Olurotimi Sanya, Mr. Efe Emefienin Emmanuel, Dr. Joyce Ogunyemi, and Alhaji Dahiru Abdullahi Ruma.

The principal officers appointed for the university are Prof. James Olugbenga Aribisala as Vice-Chancellor; Mr. Oluwole Olalere Dada as Registrar; Mrs. Adeniyi Rachael Ajayi as Bursar and Prof. Isaac Oluwadare Busayo as Librarian.

President Tinubu acknowledged the commendable efforts of the Senate Leader, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, in advocating for establishing the new university in Iyin Ekiti.

He encouraged the appointees to leverage their extensive leadership experience and commitment to steer the university towards academic excellence, innovative research, and development.

The new university will admit its first set of students in September 2025.

The president also appointed Prof. Muhammed Salihu Audu as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State.

He succeeds Ohieku Muhammed Salami.

Audu is a distinguished academic and administrator with vast experience in Nigeria’s university system.

A Professor of Mathematics at the University of Jos, he previously served as Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, where he led transformative initiatives that enhanced academic and infrastructural development.