Okpebholo Moves to Attract Federal Presence in Edo

Fred Itua writes that steps taken by Governor Monday Okpebholo to attract federal presence to Edo State have started yielding fruitful results with the recent flag off of two major road infrastructure projects vis the dualization of the Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi-Okpella-Okene-Ajaokuta Road and the reconstruction of the 125 kilometre Benin-Asaba Highway.

In a federal system of government, such as Nigeria’s, subnational governments enjoy a level of autonomy that allows them to pursue development aggressively within their jurisdiction. However, this autonomy does not render federal collaboration irrelevant.

On the contrary, history has shown that states that adopt a confrontational stance toward the central government often suffer developmental setbacks, particularly in areas where federal intervention is crucial.

Edo State, under the immediate-past administration of Godwin Obaseki, is a prime example of such a miscalculation.

Obaseki’s tenure was marked by an adversarial approach to governance, one that alienated Edo from the federal government’s intervention programs. His refusal to engage constructively with the federal government resulted in a near-total absence of federal presence in the state. Federal roads in Edo were left to deteriorate, and instead of engaging the necessary channels to seek intervention, Obaseki resorted to a public relations gimmick—erecting signposts on failed roads that read: “Bear with us, this is a federal road.” This was not just an abdication of responsibility but a demonstration of political naivety. Federalism does not preclude negotiation, collaboration, and engagement; rather, it demands it.

The consequences of this isolationist posture were dire. Travelers and residents bore the brunt of the neglect, with highways in deplorable conditions. The state House of Assembly made repeated calls for federal intervention, but the efforts of legislators were limited without executive backing.

Even the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi explicitly stated that Obaseki was the problem with federal roads in Edo.

According to Umahi, a simple WhatsApp message or phone call from the governor would have sufficed to secure approvals for remedial work on federal roads—approvals that could have led to refunds. Obaseki was not daring enough—how could he be?

The few state roads he managed to construct barely lasted three months before deteriorating. He understood that attempting to build federal roads, only for them to suffer the same fate, would be a monumental failure. Knowing he couldn’t rely on quality construction to secure federal refunds, he chose to do nothing. Instead, he resorted to erecting signposts in Benin, Ekpoma, and Auchi, shifting blame rather than taking initiatives. What a shame! His refusal to engage meant that Edo missed out on opportunities that other states readily capitalized on.

Contrast this with the approach of Governor Monday Okpebholo, who has, in just over four four months, rewritten Edo’s developmental trajectory. His ability to leverage his strong political standing with President Bola Tinubu has already begun yielding tangible results. Two major road infrastructure projects have been launched: the dualization of the Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi-Okpella-Okene-Ajaokuta Road and the 125km Benin-Asaba Highway. These are not just ordinary road projects; they are critical arteries that will drive economic growth in Edo State.

Road infrastructure is the backbone of economic prosperity. The Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi-Okpella-Okene-Ajaokuta Road is one of the most significant commercial corridors in the country, linking Edo to the northern parts of Nigeria. It facilitates the movement of goods and services from key economic hubs like Lagos to the northern states, passing through Edo. The reconstruction of this road will reduce travel time, lower the cost of transportation, and ease business operations for traders, manufacturers, and logistics firms. The mining sector in Okpella and the industrial hubs in Auchi stand to gain immensely, as smoother road networks translate to reduced wear-and-tear on vehicles and lower operational costs.

Similarly, the 125km Benin-Asaba Highway is another strategic infrastructure upgrade. It connects Edo with the commercial nerve center of Delta State and, by extension, the South-East region. This road is a crucial link for businesses engaged in interstate trade, enhancing Edo’s position as a transportation hub. With its reconstruction, commercial activities between Edo and Delta will flourish, attracting more investors, boosting tourism, and facilitating seamless logistics for industries operating within these two states.

Beyond the politics of governance, Okpebholo’s actions signify a leader who prioritizes the well-being of his people. His early commitment to road infrastructure aligns with his broader vision to make Edo a construction hub—a vision that is steadily gaining momentum. Infrastructure development is a fundamental driver of job creation, and with major road projects underway, thousands of direct and indirect jobs will emerge. From engineers and construction workers to suppliers and small businesses that provide support services, Edo’s economy is poised for a boom.

This is what true leadership looks like—a governor who understands that politics is not just about occupying an office but about making strategic moves that translate into real benefits for the people. Okpebholo’s engagement with the federal government is not about political loyalty but about securing the necessary partnerships that will transform Edo into a model state for development.

For the first time in years, Edo is no longer an isolated island. It is firmly reintegrated into national development plans, leveraging federal resources to accelerate progress. Okpebholo has demonstrated that leadership is about foresight, engagement, and execution. His promise to make Edo a hub for construction is not just a rhetoric; it is being fulfilled at an unprecedented pace.

With a governor who understands the power of relationships and strategic governance, Edo’s future has never looked brighter.

-Itua, Chief Press Secretary to Edo State Governor, writes from Benin-city.