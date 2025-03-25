Nigerians Will Reap Gains of Good Governance Under Tinubu, Says Agba

A former House of Representatives aspirant in Cross River State, Martha Utsunung Agba, has urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the citizens would enjoy gains of democracy soon with the economic policies of the administration.

Agba, a native of Kubbong-bette in Obudu under Angiaba/Biegiaka ward in Cross River State, stated on Monday that Nigerians, though experiencing difficult times now, will witness economic boom, improved social infrastructure and food security for all with the purposeful leadership in place under Tinubu.

The statement reads: “As we navigate these challenging times, I urge you all to remain patient and united behind our President, Bola Tinubu. As a young politician, I understand the frustrations and expectations that comes with bold and courageous reforms.

“However, I firmly believe that President Tinubu’s administration is committed to addressing the pressing issues facing our nation. From economic development to social welfare, the President’s vision for a better Nigeria is one that we should all support.

“As a proud member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I am not unaware of our President’s dedication to creating a more prosperous and equitable society. His leadership and experience will be invaluable in navigating the complexities of our nation’s development.

“I urge all Nigerians to remain calm, patient, and supportive of the President’s efforts. Let us work together to build a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and our beloved country.

” I also commend the initiatives of my Governor, Prince Bassey Otu and his team who are transforming the landscape of Cross River State with development and people-oriented projects. I express confidence in his leadership on behalf of my good people of Obudu. “