London Honours Nigerian Entrepreneur, Humanitarian, Dr. StellaRita Asogwa, as Global Power Leader 2025

Mary Nnah

In a grand ceremony at the Global Business Conclave in London, Amb. (Dr.) StellaRita Awelle Nwachukwu Asogwa, a renowned entrepreneur and humanitarian, was conferred with the prestigious Global Power Leader Award 2025.

This esteemed recognition is a tribute to Dr. Asogwa’s outstanding contributions to the global business community, as well as her tireless humanitarian efforts. Her achievements serve as a shining example of Nigerian excellence on the world stage.

The Global Power Leader Award is a coveted honour that acknowledges individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to making a positive impact.

Asogwa’s award is a well-deserved acknowledgment of her dedication to empowering communities, promoting entrepreneurship, and driving social change.

As a prominent entrepreneur, Dr. Asogwa has built a successful business empire, with interests in the food, fashion, and education sectors.

Her humanitarian work, through the StellaRita Awelle Humanitarian Foundation, has touched the lives of countless individuals, providing support, empowerment, and hope to those in need.

The StellaRita Awelle Humanitarian Foundation is also the host of the Zarita Fashion and Arts Fusion, an annual event that showcases and empowers African creatives in fashion and arts.

She is also the CEO of Marcoriano Chinese Restaurant and Zarita Kouture and Academy Abuja, demonstrating her versatility and entrepreneurial spirit.

Recently, Dr. Asogwa launched her book titled, “Shaken, Stirred But Not Deterred”, which she co-authored with 12 others.

The book celebrates the resilience of individuals from diverse backgrounds, showcasing their inspiring narratives that illuminate their path to overcoming adversity. The book was released on February 13, 2025, and is currently selling on Amazon.

Dr. Asogwa’s achievements have not gone unnoticed, as she was also awarded the Global Women of Influence Award 2024 in Singapore. This recognition is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and commitment to making a positive impact.

The Global Business Conclave, held at the iconic House of Lords in London, brought together a distinguished gathering of business leaders, diplomats, and influencers.

The event provided a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and celebrating excellence in global business and leadership.

Dr. Asogwa’s Global Power Leader Award 2025 is a proud moment for Nigeria and a demonstration of the country’s growing influence on the global stage.

As a role model and inspiration to many, her achievement will undoubtedly motivate a new generation of entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers.

Throughout her career, Dr. Asogwa has demonstrated a remarkable ability to balance business acumen with social responsibility. Her commitment to philanthropy and community development has earned her numerous accolades and recognition.

Dr. Asogwa’s latest achievement is a reflection of her perseverance, resilience, and passion for making a difference. As she continues to inspire and empower others, her legacy will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the world.

The presentation of the Global Power Leader Award 2025 to Dr. Asogwa was attended by esteemed dignitaries, including Katerina Stavreska, Ambassador of North Macedonia, and Naima Ali, Mayor of Southwark, London.

The ceremony was a celebration of Dr. Asogwa’s achievements and a recognition of her status as a global leader and change-maker.

As Dr. Asogwa looks to the future, she remains committed to her mission of empowering communities, promoting entrepreneurship, and driving social change. Her Global Power Leader Award 2025 is a badge of honour and a reminder that one person can make a difference in the world.